Lidl FB20-002

Model FB20-002 Vendor Lidl Description Livarno Lux switch and dimming light remote control Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Hold the top 2 buttons (on and off) for about 5 seconds until the LED goes from solid green to blinking, then let go.

For more information, refer to the LIDL manual open in new window.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_stop , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down .