Zigbee2MQTT

Lidl FB20-002

ModelFB20-002
VendorLidl
DescriptionLivarno Lux switch and dimming light remote control
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureLidl FB20-002

Notes

Pairing

Hold the top 2 buttons (on and off) for about 5 seconds until the LED goes from solid green to blinking, then let go.

For more information, refer to the LIDL manualopen in new window.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, brightness_stop, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.