Lidl FB20-002

Model FB20-002 Vendor Lidl Description Livarno Lux switch and dimming light remote control Exposes action Picture

Hold the top 2 buttons (on and off) for about 5 seconds until the LED goes from solid green to blinking, then let go.

For more information, refer to the LIDL manual.

If you have successfully paired the remote and compatible end device like Livarno Lux ceiling light, you can make direct pairing (binding)

Turn on end device (light) Get close with the remote to the light max 30cm Press and hold the ON button (or OFF to remove the direct pairing) on the remote and release it when the LED on the remote starts blinking After a few seconds, the remote's LED stays on and the light starts to pulse. The pairing is done.

Note: Be sure to make a direct pairing after you pair both devices with Z2M.

The "On" button sends the event only once. The remote remembers the last pressed button and ignores all consequent button presses. More info on the issue.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200