Zigbee2MQTT

BTicino F20T60A

ModelF20T60A
VendorBTicino
DescriptionDIN power consumption module (same as Legrand 412015)
Exposesswitch (state), power, device_mode, linkquality
PictureBTicino F20T60A

Notes

Pairing

This device ONLY works on channel 11. Once configured on channel 11, put your network in join mode and the device (steady red light) will auto join it.

Force read power

  • power: Asks the device for the current active power.

Example of MQTT message payload to ask for the active power. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get:

{
    "power"
}

Power Alarm Configuration

  • power_alarm: enables or disables the power alarm, and sets the value: DISABLE (default) / integer (in kWh)

Example of MQTT message payload to disable the power alarm. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:

{
    "power_alarm": "DISABLE"
}

Example of MQTT message payload to enable the power alarm at 3.3 kWh. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:

{
    "power_alarm": "3300"
}

When it reaches that value, the power_alarm_active binary_sensor will change to true.

Identify

Helps to identify the device using the LED.

  • identify['effect']: only works for blink3 & fixed in effect. Values:

    • blink3
    • fixed
    • blinkgreen
    • blinkblue

  • identify['color']: only works for blink3 & fixed in effect. Values:

    • default
    • red
    • green
    • blue
    • lightblue
    • yellow
    • pink
    • white

Example of MQTT message payload to Identify the device. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:

{
    "identify": {
    "effect": "blink3",
    "color": "white"
    }
}

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Device_mode (enum)

switch: allow on/off, auto will use wired action via C1/C2 on contactor for example with HC/HP. Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch, auto.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.