# BTicino F20T60A

Model F20T60A Vendor BTicino Description DIN power consumption module (same as Legrand 412015) Exposes switch (state), power, device_mode, linkquality Picture

This device ONLY works on channel 11. Once configured on channel 11, put your network in join mode and the device (steady red light) will auto join it.

# Force read power

power : Asks the device for the current active power.

Example of MQTT message payload to ask for the active power. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get :

{ "power" }

# Power Alarm Configuration

power_alarm : enables or disables the power alarm, and sets the value: DISABLE (default) / integer (in kWh)

Example of MQTT message payload to disable the power alarm. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "power_alarm" : "DISABLE" }

Example of MQTT message payload to enable the power alarm at 3.3 kWh. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "power_alarm" : "3300" }

When it reaches that value, the power_alarm_active binary_sensor will change to true .

Helps to identify the device using the LED.

identify['effect'] : only works for blink3 & fixed in effect . Values: blink3 fixed blinkgreen blinkblue

identify['color'] : only works for blink3 & fixed in effect . Values: default red green blue lightblue yellow pink white



Example of MQTT message payload to Identify the device. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "identify" : { "effect" : "blink3" , "color" : "white" } }

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

switch: allow on/off, auto will use wired action via C1/C2 on contactor for example with HC/HP. Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , auto .