BTicino F20T60A
|Model
|F20T60A
|Vendor
|BTicino
|Description
|DIN power consumption module (same as Legrand 412015)
|Exposes
|switch (state), power, device_mode, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
This device ONLY works on channel 11. Once configured on channel 11, put your network in join mode and the device (steady red light) will auto join it.
Force read power
power: Asks the device for the current active power.
Example of MQTT message payload to ask for the active power. This should be sent to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get:
{
"power"
}
Power Alarm Configuration
power_alarm: enables or disables the power alarm, and sets the value:
DISABLE(default) /
integer(in kWh)
Example of MQTT message payload to disable the power alarm. This should be sent to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"power_alarm": "DISABLE"
}
Example of MQTT message payload to enable the power alarm at 3.3 kWh. This should be sent to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"power_alarm": "3300"
}
When it reaches that value, the
power_alarm_active binary_sensor will change to
true.
Identify
Helps to identify the device using the LED.
identify['effect']: only works for blink3 & fixed in
effect. Values:
blink3
fixed
blinkgreen
blinkblue
identify['color']: only works for blink3 & fixed in
effect. Values:
default
red
green
blue
lightblue
yellow
pink
white
Example of MQTT message payload to Identify the device. This should be sent to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"identify": {
"effect": "blink3",
"color": "white"
}
}
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Device_mode (enum)
switch: allow on/off, auto will use wired action via C1/C2 on contactor for example with HC/HP. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
auto.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.