Slacky-DIY Electricity Meter TLSR8258

Model Electricity Meter TLSR8258 Vendor Slacky-DIY Description Electricity Meter via optical port Exposes device_temperature, power, voltage, current, energy, energy_tier_1, energy_tier_2, energy_tier_3, energy_tier_4, model_name, serial_number, date_release, battery_life, tamper, battery_low, device_address_preset, device_password_preset, device_measurement_preset, device_model_preset Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy consumed at Tier 1. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_tier_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_tier_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy consumed at Tier 2. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_tier_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_tier_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy consumed at Tier 3. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_tier_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_tier_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy consumed at Tier 4. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_tier_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_tier_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Meter Model Name. Value can be found in the published state on the model_name property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"model_name": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Meter Serial Number. Value can be found in the published state on the serial_number property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"serial_number": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Meter Date Release. Value can be found in the published state on the date_release property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"date_release": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Battery Life. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_life property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery_life": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Tamper. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery Low. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Device Address. Value can be found in the published state on the device_address_preset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_address_preset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9999999 .

Meter Password. Value can be found in the published state on the device_password_preset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_password_preset": NEW_VALUE} .

Measurement Period. Value can be found in the published state on the device_measurement_preset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_measurement_preset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_measurement_preset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .