Slacky-DIY Electricity Meter TLSR8258
|Model
|Electricity Meter TLSR8258
|Vendor
|Slacky-DIY
|Description
|Electricity Meter via optical port
|Exposes
|device_temperature, power, voltage, current, energy, energy_tier_1, energy_tier_2, energy_tier_3, energy_tier_4, model_name, serial_number, date_release, battery_life, tamper, battery_low, device_address_preset, device_password_preset, device_measurement_preset, device_model_preset
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy tier 1 (numeric)
Energy consumed at Tier 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_tier_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_tier_1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy tier 2 (numeric)
Energy consumed at Tier 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_tier_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_tier_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy tier 3 (numeric)
Energy consumed at Tier 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_tier_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_tier_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy tier 4 (numeric)
Energy consumed at Tier 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_tier_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_tier_4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Model name (text)
Meter Model Name. Value can be found in the published state on the
model_name property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"model_name": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Serial number (text)
Meter Serial Number. Value can be found in the published state on the
serial_number property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"serial_number": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Date release (text)
Meter Date Release. Value can be found in the published state on the
date_release property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"date_release": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Battery life (numeric)
Battery Life. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_life property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery_life": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Tamper (binary)
Tamper. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Battery Low. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Device address preset (numeric)
Device Address. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_address_preset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_address_preset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
9999999.
Device password preset (text)
Meter Password. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_password_preset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_password_preset": NEW_VALUE}.
Device measurement preset (numeric)
Measurement Period. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_measurement_preset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_measurement_preset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_measurement_preset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Device model preset (enum)
Device Model. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_model_preset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_model_preset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_model_preset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
No Device,
KASKAD-1-MT (MIRTEK),
KASKAD-11-C1,
MERCURY-206,
ENERGOMERA-CE102M,
ENERGOMERA-CE208BY,
NEVA-MT124,
NARTIS-100.