Slacky-DIY Electricity Meter TLSR8258

ModelElectricity Meter TLSR8258
VendorSlacky-DIY
DescriptionElectricity Meter via optical port
Exposesdevice_temperature, power, voltage, current, energy, energy_tier_1, energy_tier_2, energy_tier_3, energy_tier_4, model_name, serial_number, date_release, battery_life, tamper, battery_low, device_address_preset, device_password_preset, device_measurement_preset, device_model_preset
PictureSlacky-DIY Electricity Meter TLSR8258

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Device temperature (numeric)

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy tier 1 (numeric)

Energy consumed at Tier 1. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_tier_1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_tier_1": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy tier 2 (numeric)

Energy consumed at Tier 2. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_tier_2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_tier_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy tier 3 (numeric)

Energy consumed at Tier 3. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_tier_3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_tier_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy tier 4 (numeric)

Energy consumed at Tier 4. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_tier_4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_tier_4": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Model name (text)

Meter Model Name. Value can be found in the published state on the model_name property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"model_name": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Serial number (text)

Meter Serial Number. Value can be found in the published state on the serial_number property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"serial_number": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Date release (text)

Meter Date Release. Value can be found in the published state on the date_release property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"date_release": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Battery life (numeric)

Battery Life. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_life property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery_life": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Tamper (binary)

Tamper. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Battery Low. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Device address preset (numeric)

Device Address. Value can be found in the published state on the device_address_preset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_address_preset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9999999.

Device password preset (text)

Meter Password. Value can be found in the published state on the device_password_preset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_password_preset": NEW_VALUE}.

Device measurement preset (numeric)

Measurement Period. Value can be found in the published state on the device_measurement_preset property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_measurement_preset": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_measurement_preset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255.

Device model preset (enum)

Device Model. Value can be found in the published state on the device_model_preset property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_model_preset": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_model_preset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: No Device, KASKAD-1-MT (MIRTEK), KASKAD-11-C1, MERCURY-206, ENERGOMERA-CE102M, ENERGOMERA-CE208BY, NEVA-MT124, NARTIS-100.