EFEKTA Egony_Flower

Model Egony_Flower Vendor EFEKTA Description Soil moisture sensor Egony_Flower, mod DIYRuZ Flower Exposes identify, soil_moisture, battery, voltage, battery_low, temperature, illuminance, reading_interval, smart_sleep, tx_radio_power, lifetime, resolution, temperature_offset, temperature_compensation Picture

soil_moisture_calibration : Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

soil_moisture_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Setting the time in minutes, by default 3 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the reading_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 360 . The unit of this value is min. .

Enable Smart Sleep, short wakeup every 7 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the smart_sleep property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smart_sleep": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON smart sleep is ON, if OFF OFF.

Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: -4dbm , 0dbm , 4dbm .

Device lifetime in hours. Value can be found in the published state on the lifetime property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hours .

Set Bit resolution DS18B20. Value can be found in the published state on the resolution property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"resolution": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 9 bit , 10 bit , 11 bit , 12 bit .

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .