EcoDim Eco-Dim.07/Eco-Dim.10

Model Eco-Dim.07/Eco-Dim.10 Vendor EcoDim Description Zigbee & Z-wave dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness), power_on_behavior, linkquality Picture

Remove the device from a previous Zigbee network. If it has already been added to one otherwise pairing will fail (light blinks fast). Press reset button twice. The indicator will start blinking blue (slow) and stays solid for 10s when it succeeds.

# Remove from Zigbee network

There are two methods to remove the device from the Zigbee Network: Method 1. From your Zigbee hub interface, choose to delete or reset the device as instructed. Method 2. Press the reset button 3 times, the indicator starts blinking purple and will stay solid for 10s when removing the dimmer from the network is finished. Timeout 3 mins.

# Factory reset

Press and hold the reset button for at least 5 seconds, the indicator will stay red for 10s when the reset is complete. Please note that all configuration parameters will be reset after the device is reset or removed from the network.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .