Lincukoo EZCP04
|Model
|EZCP04
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|Smart air quality monitor (CO2+PM2.5)
|Exposes
|co2, pm25, temperature, humidity, temperature_unit_convert, co2_alarm_value, pm25_alarm_value, alarm_ringtone, alarm_state
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pm25_calibration: Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
CO2 (numeric)
The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
PM25 (numeric)
Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm25 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature unit convert (enum)
Current display unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit_convert property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit_convert": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Co2 alarm value (numeric)
CO2 alarm value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2_alarm_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"co2_alarm_value": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1000 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Pm25 alarm value (numeric)
PM2.5 alarm value. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm25_alarm_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pm25_alarm_value": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
ug/m3.
Alarm ringtone (enum)
alarm_ringtone. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_ringtone property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute,
ringtone_1,
ringtone_2,
ringtone_3.
Alarm state (enum)
alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
alarm_co2,
alarm_pm25.