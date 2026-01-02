Lincukoo EZC04

Model EZC04 Vendor Lincukoo Description Smart air quality monitor (CO2) Exposes co2, temperature, humidity, temperature_unit_convert, co2_alarm_value, alarm_ringtone, co2_state, reset_co2 Picture

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Current display unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit_convert property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit_convert": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

CO2 alarm value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_alarm_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_alarm_value": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1000 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

alarm_ringtone. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_ringtone property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ringtone_0 , ringtone_1 , ringtone_2 , ringtone_3 .

CO2 alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: alarm , normal .