Linptech ES1ZZ(TY)
|Model
|ES1ZZ(TY)
|Vendor
|Linptech
|Description
|mmWave Presence sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, illuminance, target_distance, motion_detection_distance, presence_keep_time, motion_detection_sensitivity, static_detection_sensitivity, fading_time, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Target distance (numeric)
Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
cm.
Motion detection distance (numeric)
Motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
75 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Presence keep time (numeric)
Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_keep_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Motion detection sensitivity (numeric)
Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5.
Static detection sensitivity (numeric)
Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5.
Fading time (numeric)
Time after which the device will check again for presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
s.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.