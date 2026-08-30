Linptech ES1ZZ(TY)

Model ES1ZZ(TY) Vendor Linptech Description mmWave Presence sensor Exposes occupancy, illuminance, target_distance, motion_detection_distance, presence_keep_time, motion_detection_sensitivity, static_detection_sensitivity, fading_time, led_indicator Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is cm .

Motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_keep_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 .

Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 .

Time after which the device will check again for presence. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is s .