Linptech ES1ZZ(TY)

Model ES1ZZ(TY) Vendor Linptech Description mmWave Presence sensor Exposes occupancy, illuminance, target_distance, motion_detection_distance, presence_keep_time, motion_detection_sensitivity, static_detection_sensitivity, fading_time, linkquality Picture

Presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

# Target distance (numeric)

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is cm .

# Motion detection distance (numeric)

Motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 75 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

# Presence keep time (numeric)

Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_keep_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

# Motion detection sensitivity (numeric)

Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 .

# Static detection sensitivity (numeric)

Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 .

# Fading time (numeric)

Time after which the device will check again for presence. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is s .