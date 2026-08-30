TuYa ERS-10TZBVK-AA

Model ERS-10TZBVK-AA Vendor Tuya Description Smart knob Exposes action_brightness_delta, action_step_size, action_color_temperature_delta, action_transition_time, action_rate, battery, operation_mode, action Picture

To pair, press the reset button on the back until the green LED flashes.

Note: When you release the reset button, the green LED should keep flashing until the device is paired. If it only flashes a few times and then stops, your battery level is most likely too low (<3v) and you need to replace the battery.

The source of the problem is that manufactures of the knob and another device placed them into group 0 by default. To bypass it, you should manually create a group in Z2M with different ID (ID=1, for example) and add your knob inside. For more details take a look at the issue.

Device can be set in two modes : COMMAND and EVENT (Current Mode is published on the operation_mode property). A triple click seems firmware dependend (no action shown) and will toggle between COMMAND and EVENT mode.

COMMAND mode

User Action action property Rotate Left brightness_step_down Rotate Right brightness_step_up Single Click toggle Push+Hold > 3s hue_move Release hue_stop Push+Hold and Rotate Left color_temperature_step_down Push+Hold and Rotate Right color_temperature_step_up

Action_Step_Size = %Numeric_Value (0_255) Action_Rate = Keeps "No value" all the time

EVENT mode

User Action action property Rotate Left rotate_left Rotate Right rotate_right Single Click single Double Click double Hold hold

action_step_size, action_transition_time, action_rate are still present but show "no value"

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Value can be found in the published state on the action_brightness_delta property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -255 and the maximum value is 255 .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_step_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_color_temperature_delta property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -65535 and the maximum value is 65535 .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_transition_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_rate property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: command , event .