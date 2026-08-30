Tuya ERS-10TZBVK-AA
|Model
|ERS-10TZBVK-AA
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart knob
|Exposes
|action_brightness_delta, action_step_size, action_color_temperature_delta, action_transition_time, action_rate, battery, operation_mode, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair, press the reset button on the back until the green LED flashes.
Note: When you release the reset button, the green LED should keep flashing until the device is paired. If it only flashes a few times and then stops, your battery level is most likely too low (<3v) and you need to replace the battery.
The
toggle action switches on/off an unexpected zigbee device
The source of the problem is that manufactures of the knob and another device placed them into group 0 by default. To bypass it, you should manually create a group in Z2M with different ID (ID=1, for example) and add your knob inside. For more details take a look at the issue.
Device operation
Device can be set in two modes : COMMAND and EVENT (Current Mode is published on the operation_mode property). A triple click seems firmware dependend (no action shown) and will toggle between COMMAND and EVENT mode.
COMMANDmode
|User Action
action property
|Rotate Left
|brightness_step_down
|Rotate Right
|brightness_step_up
|Single Click
|toggle
|Push+Hold > 3s
|hue_move
|Release
|hue_stop
|Push+Hold and Rotate Left
|color_temperature_step_down
|Push+Hold and Rotate Right
|color_temperature_step_up
Action_Step_Size = %Numeric_Value (0_255) Action_Rate = Keeps "No value" all the time
EVENTmode
|User Action
action property
|Rotate Left
|rotate_left
|Rotate Right
|rotate_right
|Single Click
|single
|Double Click
|double
|Hold
|hold
action_step_size, action_transition_time, action_rate are still present but show "no value"
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action brightness delta (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_brightness_delta property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-255 and the maximum value is
255.
Action step size (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_step_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Action color temperature delta (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_color_temperature_delta property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-65535 and the maximum value is
65535.
Action transition time (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_transition_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Action rate (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rate property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Operation mode (enum)
Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
command,
event.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
toggle,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
color_temperature_step_up,
color_temperature_step_down,
saturation_move,
hue_move,
hue_stop,
single,
double,
hold,
rotate_left,
rotate_right.