Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa ERS-10TZBVK-AA

ModelERS-10TZBVK-AA
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmart knob
Exposesaction, action_step_size, action_transition_time, action_rate, battery, operation_mode, linkquality
PictureTuYa ERS-10TZBVK-AA

Notes

Pairing

To pair, press the reset button on the back until the green LED flashes.

Note: When you release the reset button, the green LED should keep flashing until the device is paired. If it only flashes a few times and then stops, your battery level is most likely too low (<3v) and you need to replace the battery.

The toggle action switches on/off an unexpected zigbee device

The source of the problem is that manufactures of the knob and another device placed them into group 0 by default. To bypass it, you should manually create a group in Z2M with different ID (ID=1, for example) and add your knob inside. For more details take a look at the issueopen in new window.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: toggle, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, color_temperature_step_up, color_temperature_step_down, saturation_move, hue_move, hue_stop, single, double, hold, rotate_left, rotate_right.

Action_step_size (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the action_step_size property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255.

Action_transition_time (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the action_transition_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is s.

Action_rate (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the action_rate property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Operation_mode (enum)

Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: command, event.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.