TuYa ERS-10TZBVK-AA

Model ERS-10TZBVK-AA Vendor TuYa Description Smart knob

To pair, press the reset button on the back until the green LED flashes.

Note: When you release the reset button, the green LED should keep flashing until the device is paired. If it only flashes a few times and then stops, your battery level is most likely too low (<3v) and you need to replace the battery.

# The toggle action switches on/off an unexpected zigbee device

The source of the problem is that manufactures of the knob and another device placed them into group 0 by default. To bypass it, you should manually create a group in Z2M with different ID (ID=1, for example) and add your knob inside. For more details take a look at the issue open in new window.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: toggle , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , color_temperature_step_up , color_temperature_step_down , saturation_move , hue_move , hue_stop , single , double , hold , rotate_left , rotate_right .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_step_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_transition_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_rate property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: command , event .