Moes ERS-10TZBVB-AA
|Model
|ERS-10TZBVB-AA
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Smart button
|Exposes
|battery, operation_mode, action
|Picture
Notes
A triple click of the button switches operation modes. This is indicated by the received payload
{"action": null, "operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} with values rotating between the modes listed in the respective section below. Depending on mode, the actions emitted by single click, double click and hold differ.
Pairing
Open the backcover with a screwdriver. Hold the reset button for 6s until the green LED starts flashing.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Operation mode (enum)
Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
command,
event.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
hold,
brightness_move_to_level,
color_temperature_move,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
on,
off.