Model ERS-10TZBVB-AA Vendor Moes Description Smart button Exposes battery, operation_mode, action Picture

A triple click of the button switches operation modes. This is indicated by the received payload {"action": null, "operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} with values rotating between the modes listed in the respective section below. Depending on mode, the actions emitted by single click, double click and hold differ.

Open the backcover with a screwdriver. Hold the reset button for 6s until the green LED starts flashing.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: command , event .