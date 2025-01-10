AwoX ERCU_WS_Zm

DescriptionConnect-Z magnetic wall mountable light RCU
Exposesaction
Warning: degrades network performance

AwoX devices are known to cause network instability. If your Zigbee network has poor performance or you are seeing errors like NO_NETWORK_ROUTE you should remove this device from the network. It may help to OTA update your device via the "AwoX HomeControl" app over Bluetooth.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, toggle, brightness_move_to_level, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, brightness_stop, color_temperature_move_stop, color_temperature_move_up, color_temperature_move_down, color_temperature_step_up, color_temperature_step_down, enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation, move_to_hue_and_saturation, color_hue_step_up, color_hue_step_down, color_saturation_step_up, color_saturation_step_down, color_loop_set, color_temperature_move, color_move, hue_move, hue_stop, move_to_saturation, move_to_hue.