AwoX ERCU_WS_Zm
|ERCU_WS_Zm
|AwoX
|Connect-Z magnetic wall mountable light RCU
|action
|EGLO 900116
Warning: degrades network performance
AwoX devices are known to cause network instability. If your Zigbee network has poor performance or you are seeing errors like
NO_NETWORK_ROUTE you should remove this device from the network. It may help to OTA update your device via the "AwoX HomeControl" app over Bluetooth.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle,
brightness_move_to_level,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_stop,
color_temperature_move_stop,
color_temperature_move_up,
color_temperature_move_down,
color_temperature_step_up,
color_temperature_step_down,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation,
move_to_hue_and_saturation,
color_hue_step_up,
color_hue_step_down,
color_saturation_step_up,
color_saturation_step_down,
color_loop_set,
color_temperature_move,
color_move,
hue_move,
hue_stop,
move_to_saturation,
move_to_hue.