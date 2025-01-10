AwoX ERCU_WS_Zm

Model ERCU_WS_Zm Vendor AwoX Description Connect-Z magnetic wall mountable light RCU Exposes action Picture White-label EGLO 900116

AwoX devices are known to cause network instability. If your Zigbee network has poor performance or you are seeing errors like NO_NETWORK_ROUTE you should remove this device from the network. It may help to OTA update your device via the "AwoX HomeControl" app over Bluetooth.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200