ENGO EONE-BATB

Model EONE-BATB Vendor ENGO Description Zigbee smart thermostat Exposes state, climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, preset), local_temperature, floor_temperature, humidity, backlight, sensor_error, child_lock, battery, sensor_choose, holiday_temperature, holiday_days, frost_set, max_floor_temp_heating, min_floor_temp_heating, max_floor_temp_cooling, min_floor_temp_coolnig, control_algorithm, valve_protection, comfort_warm_floor, temp_resolution, max_temperature, min_temperature, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , running_state , preset .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 45 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat , cool . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: manual , schedule , holiday , frost . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat , cool . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -3.5 and the maximum value is 3.5 with a step size of 0.5 .

Measured room temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Backlight brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Sensor error status. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_error property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , E1 , E2 .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Sensor selection S1/S2. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_choose property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_choose": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: internal , floor_temp , external , external_on_off .

Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Number of holiday days. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_days property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_days": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is days .

Frost protection temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 17 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum floor temperature while heating (requires sensor mode floor_temp). Value can be found in the published state on the max_floor_temp_heating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_floor_temp_heating": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum floor temperature while heating (requires sensor mode floor_temp). Value can be found in the published state on the min_floor_temp_heating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_floor_temp_heating": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum floor temperature while cooling (requires sensor mode floor_temp). Value can be found in the published state on the max_floor_temp_cooling property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_floor_temp_cooling": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum floor temperature while cooling (requires sensor mode floor_temp). Value can be found in the published state on the min_floor_temp_coolnig property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_floor_temp_coolnig": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Control algorithm. Value can be found in the published state on the control_algorithm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"control_algorithm": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: TPI_UFH , TPI_RAD , TPI_ELE , HIS_02 , HIS_04 , HIS_06 , HIS_08 , HIS_10 , HIS_20 , HIS_30 , HIS_40 .

Prevents valve blockage during long periods of inactivity. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_protection": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , anti_stop .

Comfort warm floor setting. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_warm_floor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_warm_floor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OFF , LEVEL1 , LEVEL2 , LEVEL3 , LEVEL4 , LEVEL5 .

Temperature resolution. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_resolution property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_resolution": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: one , five .

Max temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Schedule Monday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule Tuesday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule Wednesday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule Thursday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule Friday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule Saturday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .