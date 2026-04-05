ENGO EONE-BATB
|Model
|EONE-BATB
|Vendor
|ENGO
|Description
|Zigbee smart thermostat
|Exposes
|state, climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, preset), local_temperature, floor_temperature, humidity, backlight, sensor_error, child_lock, battery, sensor_choose, holiday_temperature, holiday_days, frost_set, max_floor_temp_heating, min_floor_temp_heating, max_floor_temp_cooling, min_floor_temp_coolnig, control_algorithm, valve_protection, comfort_warm_floor, temp_resolution, max_temperature, min_temperature, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
State (binary)
Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
running_state,
preset.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
45. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat,
cool. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
manual,
schedule,
holiday,
frost. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat,
cool. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-3.5and the maximum value is
3.5with a step size of
0.5.
Local temperature (numeric)
Measured room temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor temperature (numeric)
Measured floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Backlight (numeric)
Backlight brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sensor error (enum)
Sensor error status. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_error property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
E1,
E2.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sensor choose (enum)
Sensor selection S1/S2. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_choose property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_choose": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internal,
floor_temp,
external,
external_on_off.
Holiday temperature (numeric)
Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Holiday days (numeric)
Number of holiday days. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_days property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_days": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
days.
Frost set (numeric)
Frost protection temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
17. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max floor temp heating (numeric)
Maximum floor temperature while heating (requires sensor mode floor_temp). Value can be found in the published state on the
max_floor_temp_heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_floor_temp_heating": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min floor temp heating (numeric)
Minimum floor temperature while heating (requires sensor mode floor_temp). Value can be found in the published state on the
min_floor_temp_heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_floor_temp_heating": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max floor temp cooling (numeric)
Maximum floor temperature while cooling (requires sensor mode floor_temp). Value can be found in the published state on the
max_floor_temp_cooling property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_floor_temp_cooling": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min floor temp coolnig (numeric)
Minimum floor temperature while cooling (requires sensor mode floor_temp). Value can be found in the published state on the
min_floor_temp_coolnig property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_floor_temp_coolnig": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Control algorithm (enum)
Control algorithm. Value can be found in the published state on the
control_algorithm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"control_algorithm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
TPI_UFH,
TPI_RAD,
TPI_ELE,
HIS_02,
HIS_04,
HIS_06,
HIS_08,
HIS_10,
HIS_20,
HIS_30,
HIS_40.
Valve Protection (enum)
Prevents valve blockage during long periods of inactivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_protection": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
anti_stop.
Comfort warm floor (enum)
Comfort warm floor setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_warm_floor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_warm_floor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
OFF,
LEVEL1,
LEVEL2,
LEVEL3,
LEVEL4,
LEVEL5.
Temp resolution (enum)
Temperature resolution. Value can be found in the published state on the
temp_resolution property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temp_resolution": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
one,
five.
Max temperature (numeric)
Max temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature (numeric)
Min temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule Monday. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule Tuesday. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule Wednesday. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule Thursday. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule Friday. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule Saturday. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule Sunday. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.