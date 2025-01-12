ENGO EONE-230W

ModelEONE-230W
VendorENGO
DescriptionZigbee smart thermostat
Exposesstate, climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, preset), local_temperature, floor_temperature, humidity, backlight, sensor_error, child_lock, relay_mode, sensor_choose, holiday_temperature, holiday_days, frost_set, control_algorithm, valve_protection, comfort_warm_floor, temp_resolution, max_temperature, min_temperature, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday
PictureENGO EONE-230W

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

State (binary)

Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, preset.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 45. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat, cool. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: manual, program, holiday, boost, away, frost. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat, cool. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -3.5 and the maximum value is 3.5 with a step size of 0.5.

Local temperature (numeric)

Measured room temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Floor temperature (numeric)

Measured floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Backlight (numeric)

Backlight brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Sensor error (enum)

Sensor error status. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_error property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, E1, E2.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Relay mode (enum)

Relay mode. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: NO, NC, OFF.

Sensor choose (enum)

Sensor selection. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_choose property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_choose": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: internal, all, external.

Holiday temperature (numeric)

Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45. The unit of this value is °C.

Holiday days (numeric)

Number of holiday days. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_days property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_days": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is days.

Frost set (numeric)

Frost protection temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 17. The unit of this value is °C.

Control algorithm (enum)

Control algorithm. Value can be found in the published state on the control_algorithm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"control_algorithm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: TPI_UFH, TPI_RAD, TPI_ELE, HIS_02, HIS_04, HIS_06.

Valve protection (binary)

Valve protection ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_protection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON valve protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Comfort warm floor (enum)

Comfort warm floor setting. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_warm_floor property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_warm_floor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: OFF, LEVEL1, LEVEL2, LEVEL3, LEVEL4, LEVEL5.

Temp resolution (enum)

Temperature resolution. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_resolution property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_resolution": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: one, five.

Max temperature (numeric)

Max temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45. The unit of this value is °C.

Min temperature (numeric)

Min temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45. The unit of this value is °C.

Schedule monday (text)

Schedule Monday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule tuesday (text)

Schedule Tuesday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule wednesday (text)

Schedule Wednesday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule thursday (text)

Schedule Thursday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule friday (text)

Schedule Friday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule saturday (text)

Schedule Saturday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule sunday (text)

Schedule Sunday. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.