Frient EMIZB-141
|Model
|EMIZB-141
|Vendor
|Frient
|Description
|Electricity meter interface 2 LED
|Exposes
|power, energy, battery, pulse_configuration, current_summation
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair or reset this device for Zigbee pairing mode:
- Open the casing of the device.
- Press and hold the menu button until the LED flashes numerous times in a row, and then release the button again.
- After a successful reset the yellow LED will start flashing which indicates network search.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Pulse configuration (numeric)
Pulses per kwh. Default 1000 imp/kWh. Range 0 to 65535. Value can be found in the published state on the
pulse_configuration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pulse_configuration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pulse_configuration": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535.
Current summation (numeric)
Current summation value sent to the display. e.g. 570 = 0,570 kWh. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"current_summation": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
268435455.