Develco EMIZB-132

ModelEMIZB-132
VendorDevelco
DescriptionWattle AMS HAN power-meter sensor
Exposespower, energy, current, voltage, current_phase_b, voltage_phase_b, current_phase_c, voltage_phase_c, linkquality
Notes

Configuring interface mode

In order to get measurements, after pairing the device you need to configure the interface mode.

To do this send to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set payload {"interface_mode": "INTERFACE_MODE"}.

Possible values for INTERFACE_MODE are:

ValueDescription
norwegian_hanNorwegian HAN
norwegian_han_extra_loadNorwegian HAN – Enable extra load. This is need to enable Adion meter communication
aidon_meterAidon Meter supporting Norwegian HAN HW interface. SW protocol is Aidon Manufacture Specific
kaifa_and_kamstrupKaifa meter and Kamstrup meters running old firmware

Example of payload: {"interface_mode": "norwegian_han_extra_load"}

Not getting measurements

In case you are not getting any measurements, it could be that your firmware is too old. You can ask Wattle for a replacement.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current_phase_b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Voltage_phase_b (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current_phase_c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Voltage_phase_c (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.