Develco EMIZB-132
|Model
|EMIZB-132
|Vendor
|Develco
|Description
|Wattle AMS HAN power-meter sensor
|Exposes
|power, energy, current, voltage, current_phase_b, voltage_phase_b, current_phase_c, voltage_phase_c, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Configuring interface mode
In order to get measurements, after pairing the device you need to configure the interface mode.
To do this send to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set payload
{"interface_mode": "INTERFACE_MODE"}.
Possible values for
INTERFACE_MODE are:
|Value
|Description
norwegian_han
|Norwegian HAN
norwegian_han_extra_load
|Norwegian HAN – Enable extra load. This is need to enable Adion meter communication
aidon_meter
|Aidon Meter supporting Norwegian HAN HW interface. SW protocol is Aidon Manufacture Specific
kaifa_and_kamstrup
|Kaifa meter and Kamstrup meters running old firmware
Example of payload:
{"interface_mode": "norwegian_han_extra_load"}
Not getting measurements
In case you are not getting any measurements, it could be that your firmware is too old. You can ask Wattle for a replacement.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current_phase_b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage_phase_b (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current_phase_c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage_phase_c (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.