Develco EMIZB-132

Model EMIZB-132 Vendor Develco Description Wattle AMS HAN power-meter sensor Exposes power, energy, current, voltage, current_phase_b, voltage_phase_b, current_phase_c, voltage_phase_c, linkquality Picture

# Configuring interface mode

In order to get measurements, after pairing the device you need to configure the interface mode.

To do this send to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set payload {"interface_mode": "INTERFACE_MODE"} .

Possible values for INTERFACE_MODE are:

Value Description norwegian_han Norwegian HAN norwegian_han_extra_load Norwegian HAN – Enable extra load. This is need to enable Adion meter communication aidon_meter Aidon Meter supporting Norwegian HAN HW interface. SW protocol is Aidon Manufacture Specific kaifa_and_kamstrup Kaifa meter and Kamstrup meters running old firmware

Example of payload: {"interface_mode": "norwegian_han_extra_load"}

# Not getting measurements

In case you are not getting any measurements, it could be that your firmware is too old. You can ask Wattle for a replacement.

Related issues:

https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee-herdsman-converters/issues/974#issuecomment-590450035

https://github.com/dresden-elektronik/deconz-rest-plugin/issues/2127#issuecomment-587949747

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .