Schneider Electric EKO07259

Model EKO07259 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Smart thermostat Exposes climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, pi_heating_demand, control_sequence_of_operation), max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, power, energy, fixed_load_demand, display_brightness_active, display_brightness_inactive, display_active_timeout, local_temperature_source_select, control_type, control_status, thermostat_application, heating_emitter, heating_output_mode, temperature_sensor_correction, temperature_sensor_type, temperature_display_mode, child_lock Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , running_state , pi_heating_demand , control_sequence_of_operation .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 4 and 40 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing ( /set ) this attribute is not possible. Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing ( ) this attribute is not possible. Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : The temperature measured by the selected sensor (see 'Local temperature source select', Ambient or External). (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: The temperature measured by the selected sensor (see 'Local temperature source select', Ambient or External). (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 40 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 40 . The unit of this value is °C .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Load in W when heating is on (between 1-3600 W). The thermostat reports this value as power (instantaneousDemand) when heating is on. The load has to be defined if the device should report running state ('heat' or 'idle').. Value can be found in the published state on the fixed_load_demand property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fixed_load_demand": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fixed_load_demand": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is W .

Sets brightness of the temperature display during active state. Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_brightness_active": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness_active": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Sets brightness of the temperature display during inactive state. Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness_inactive property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_brightness_inactive": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness_inactive": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Sets timeout of the temperature display active state. Value can be found in the published state on the display_active_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_active_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_active_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is seconds .

On devices with more than one temperature input, this selects which should be used for LocalTemperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature_source_select property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_source_select": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_source_select": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ambient , External .

'On/Off', 'PI' and 'None' supported. This specifies the type of control algorithm to be used to regulate temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the control_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"control_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"control_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: On/Off , PI , None .

This indicates the status of the thermostat and allows reporting of abnormal and fault conditions.. Value can be found in the published state on the control_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Normal Operation , No Temperature , Remote Demand Override , Window Open , Local Force On , Maintenance , Output Temporal Limit , Sensor Fault .

This is used to specify what the Thermostat is regulating. 'Occupied Space' - heating where the room temperature is used as the control value, 'Floor' - Floor warming applications where the temperature of the floor itself is regulated.. Value can be found in the published state on the thermostat_application property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"thermostat_application": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"thermostat_application": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Occupied Space , Floor , Not known .

This is used to specify the heat emitter.. Value can be found in the published state on the heating_emitter property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heating_emitter": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heating_emitter": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: None , Radiator , Fan Assisted Radiator , Radiant Panel , Floor , Not specified .

On devices with alternate heating output types, this selects which should be used to control the heating unit. This attribute is (mistakenly) also called pilot_mode on some devices.. Value can be found in the published state on the heating_output_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heating_output_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heating_output_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Relay .

This is a user correction, possibly negative, to be added to the temperature measured by the sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensor_correction_floor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_sensor_correction_floor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensor_correction_floor": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is °C .

This is used to specify the type of temperature sensor connected to this input. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensor_type_floor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_sensor_type_floor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensor_type_floor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 2kΩ sensor from HRT/Alre , 10kΩ sensor from B+J , 12kΩ sensor from OJ , 15kΩ sensor from DEVI , 33kΩ sensor from EBERLE , 47kΩ sensor from CTM , No sensor .

The unit of the temperature displayed on the device screen. Celsius is the only supported unit.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius .