Elko EKO01825

ModelEKO01825
VendorElko
DescriptionPowerTag power sensor
Exposespower, power_apparent, power_factor, energy, ac_frequency, voltage_phase_l1_l2, voltage_phase_l2_l3, voltage_phase_l1_l3, current_phase_l1, current_phase_l2, current_phase_l3
PictureElko EKO01825
White-labelSchneider Electric A9MEM1570

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power apparent (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VA.

Power factor (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

AC frequency (numeric)

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Hz.

Voltage phase l1 l2 (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value between phase L1 and L2. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_l1_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage phase l2 l3 (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value between phase L2 and L3. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_l2_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage phase l1 l3 (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value between phase L1 and L3. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_l1_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current phase l1 (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase L1. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current phase l2 (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase L2. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current phase l3 (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase L3. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.