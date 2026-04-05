Elko EKO01825
|Model
|EKO01825
|Vendor
|Elko
|Description
|PowerTag power sensor
|Exposes
|power, power_apparent, power_factor, energy, ac_frequency, voltage_phase_l1_l2, voltage_phase_l2_l3, voltage_phase_l1_l3, current_phase_l1, current_phase_l2, current_phase_l3
|Picture
|White-label
|Schneider Electric A9MEM1570
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power apparent (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power factor (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Voltage phase l1 l2 (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value between phase L1 and L2. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_l1_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage phase l2 l3 (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value between phase L2 and L3. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_l2_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage phase l1 l3 (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value between phase L1 and L3. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_l1_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current phase l1 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase L1. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current phase l2 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase L2. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current phase l3 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase L3. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.