# Custom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_miniPWS

# Build guide

Instructions on how to build this device can be found here open in new window

How to use device type specific configuration

soil_moisture_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

soil_moisture_calibration : Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Adjust Report Delay, by default 60 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the report_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 180 . The unit of this value is min .