EFEKTA EFEKTA_miniPWS

ModelEFEKTA_miniPWS
VendorEFEKTA
DescriptionMini plant watering sensor
Exposessoil_moisture, battery, voltage, report_delay
PictureEFEKTA EFEKTA_miniPWS

Notes

Mini plant watering sensor

Build guide

Instructions on how to build this device can be found here

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • soil_moisture_calibration: Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • soil_moisture_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Soil moisture (numeric)

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"soil_moisture": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Report delay (numeric)

Adjust Report Delay, by default 60 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the report_delay property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"report_delay": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_delay": VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 180. The unit of this value is min.