Custom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_miniPWS
|Model
|EFEKTA_miniPWS
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|Mini plant wattering sensor
|Exposes
|soil_moisture, battery, report_delay, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Build guide
Instructions on how to build this device can be found here
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
soil_moisture_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
soil_moisture_calibration: Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Soil_moisture (numeric)
Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the
soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Report_delay (numeric)
Adjust Report Delay, by default 60 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
report_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"report_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
180. The unit of this value is
min.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.