Custom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_miniPWS

ModelEFEKTA_miniPWS
VendorCustom devices (DiY)
DescriptionMini plant wattering sensoropen in new window
Exposessoil_moisture, battery, report_delay, linkquality
Notes

Build guide

Instructions on how to build this device can be found hereopen in new window

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • soil_moisture_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • soil_moisture_calibration: Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Soil_moisture (numeric)

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Report_delay (numeric)

Adjust Report Delay, by default 60 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the report_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 180. The unit of this value is min.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.