EFEKTA EFEKTA_iAQ_S_III
|EFEKTA_iAQ_S_III
|EFEKTA
|Air Quality Monitor, CO2, VOC, outdoor temperature and humidity, date and time
|co2, voc_index, temperature, humidity, illuminance, auto_brightness, night_onoff_backlight, night_on_backlight, night_off_backlight, long_chart_period, long_chart_period2, internal_or_external, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, set_altitude, automatic_scal, forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, manual_forced_recalibration, enable_co2, invert_logic_co2, high_co2, low_co2, enable_voc, invert_logic_voc, high_voc, low_voc
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Voc index (numeric)
VOC index. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc_index property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Auto brightness (binary)
Enable or Disable Auto Brightness of the Display. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto brightness is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night onoff backlight (binary)
Complete shutdown of the backlight at night mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_onoff_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_onoff_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON night onoff backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night on backlight (numeric)
Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_on_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_on_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Night off backlight (numeric)
Night mode deactivation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_off_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_off_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Long chart period (enum)
The period of plotting the CO2 level(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the
long_chart_period property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"long_chart_period": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1H,
24H.
Long chart period2 (enum)
The period of plotting the VOC Index points(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the
long_chart_period2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"long_chart_period2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1H,
24H.
Internal or external (enum)
Display data from internal or external TH sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
internal_or_external property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"internal_or_external": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
INTERNAL,
EXTERNAL.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity offset (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.
Set altitude (numeric)
Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
set_altitude property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3000. The unit of this value is
meters.
Automatic scal (binary)
Automatic self calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
automatic_scal property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"automatic_scal": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON automatic scal is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Forced recalibration (binary)
Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON forced recalibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Factory reset co2 (binary)
Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset co2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Manual forced recalibration (numeric)
Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Enable co2 (binary)
Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable co2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Invert logic co2 (binary)
Enable invert logic CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert_logic_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert_logic_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON invert logic co2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High co2 (numeric)
Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_co2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Low co2 (numeric)
Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_co2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Enable voc (binary)
Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_voc": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable voc is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Invert logic voc (binary)
Enable invert logic CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert_logic_voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert_logic_voc": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON invert logic voc is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High voc (numeric)
Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_voc": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Low voc (numeric)
Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_voc": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
ppm.