EFEKTA EFEKTA_iAQ_S_II

Model EFEKTA_iAQ_S_II Vendor EFEKTA Description CO2 and atmospheric pressure мonitor with TFT Display, outdoor temperature and humidity Exposes co2, temperature, humidity, pressure, illuminance, auto_brightness, night_onoff_backlight, night_on_backlight, night_off_backlight, long_chart_period, long_chart_period2, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, manual_forced_recalibration, enable_gas, invert_logic_gas, high_gas, low_gas Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

pressure_calibration : Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured value of the built-in temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured value of the external temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured value of the built-in humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured value of the external humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kPa .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Enable or Disable Auto Brightness of the Display. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto brightness is ON, if OFF OFF.

Complete shutdown of the backlight at night mode. Value can be found in the published state on the night_onoff_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_onoff_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON night onoff backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_on_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_on_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

Night mode deactivation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_off_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_off_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

The period of plotting the CO2 level(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the long_chart_period property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"long_chart_period": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1H , 24H .

The period of plotting the рressure level(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the long_chart_period2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"long_chart_period2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1H , 24H .

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON forced recalibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON factory reset co2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_gas": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable invert logic CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the invert_logic_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert_logic_gas": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON invert logic gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_gas": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .