EFEKTA EFEKTA_iAQ_S_II
|Model
|EFEKTA_iAQ_S_II
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|CO2 and atmospheric pressure мonitor with TFT Display, outdoor temperature and humidity
|Exposes
|co2, temperature, humidity, pressure, illuminance, auto_brightness, night_onoff_backlight, night_on_backlight, night_off_backlight, long_chart_period, long_chart_period2, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, manual_forced_recalibration, enable_gas, invert_logic_gas, high_gas, low_gas
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Temperature (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Measured value of the built-in temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Measured value of the external temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Measured value of the built-in humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Measured value of the external humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Pressure (numeric)
The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kPa.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Auto brightness (binary)
Enable or Disable Auto Brightness of the Display. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto brightness is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night onoff backlight (binary)
Complete shutdown of the backlight at night mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_onoff_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_onoff_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON night onoff backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night on backlight (numeric)
Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_on_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_on_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Night off backlight (numeric)
Night mode deactivation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_off_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_off_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Long chart period (enum)
The period of plotting the CO2 level(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the
long_chart_period property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"long_chart_period": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1H,
24H.
Long chart period2 (enum)
The period of plotting the рressure level(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the
long_chart_period2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"long_chart_period2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1H,
24H.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity offset (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.
Forced recalibration (binary)
Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON forced recalibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Factory reset co2 (binary)
Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset co2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Manual forced recalibration (numeric)
Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Enable gas (binary)
Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Invert logic gas (binary)
Enable invert logic CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert_logic_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert_logic_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON invert logic gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High gas (numeric)
Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Low gas (numeric)
Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.