EFEKTA EFEKTA_iAQ3

Model EFEKTA_iAQ3 Vendor EFEKTA Description CO2 Monitor with IPS TFT Display, outdoor temperature and humidity, date and time Exposes co2, temperature, humidity, voc_index, voc_raw_data, illuminance_lux, illuminance, auto_brightness, night_onoff_backlight, night_on_backlight, night_off_backlight, rotate, long_chart_period, long_chart_period2, set_altitude, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, internal_or_external, automatic_scal, forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, manual_forced_recalibration, enable_gas, invert_logic_gas, high_gas, low_gas, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

# Temperature (numeric, 1 endpoint)

Measured value of the built-in temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 2 endpoint)

Measured value of the external temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 1 endpoint)

Measured value of the built-in humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Humidity (numeric, 2 endpoint)

Measured value of the external humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Voc index (numeric)

VOC index. Value can be found in the published state on the voc_index property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VOC Index points .

# Voc raw data (numeric)

SRAW_VOC, digital raw value. Value can be found in the published state on the voc_raw_data property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ticks .

# Illuminance lux (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

# Auto brightness (binary)

Enable or Disable Auto Brightness of the Display. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auto_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto brightness is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Night onoff backlight (binary)

Complete shutdown of the backlight at night mode. Value can be found in the published state on the night_onoff_backlight property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_onoff_backlight": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_onoff_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON night onoff backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Night on backlight (numeric)

Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_on_backlight property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_on_backlight": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_on_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

# Night off backlight (numeric)

Night mode deactivation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_off_backlight property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_off_backlight": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_off_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

Display rotation angle. Value can be found in the published state on the rotate property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rotate": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rotate": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 90 , 180 , 270 .

# Long chart period (binary)

The period of plotting the CO2 level(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the long_chart_period property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"long_chart_period": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"long_chart_period": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON long chart period is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Long chart period2 (binary)

The period of plotting the VOC Index points(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the long_chart_period2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"long_chart_period2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"long_chart_period2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON long chart period2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Set altitude (numeric)

Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the set_altitude property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"set_altitude": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3000 . The unit of this value is meters .

# Temperature offset (numeric)

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity offset (numeric)

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

# Internal or external (binary)

Display data from internal or external TH sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the internal_or_external property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"internal_or_external": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"internal_or_external": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON internal or external is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Automatic scal (binary)

Automatic self calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the automatic_scal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"automatic_scal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"automatic_scal": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON automatic scal is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Forced recalibration (binary)

Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"forced_recalibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON forced recalibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Factory reset co2 (binary)

Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset_co2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"factory_reset_co2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON factory reset co2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Manual forced recalibration (numeric)

Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_forced_recalibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

# Enable gas (binary)

Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_gas property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_gas": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_gas": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Invert logic gas (binary)

Enable invert logic CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the invert_logic_gas property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"invert_logic_gas": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert_logic_gas": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON invert logic gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

# High gas (numeric)

Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_gas property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"high_gas": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_gas": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

# Low gas (numeric)

Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_gas property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"low_gas": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_gas": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .