EFEKTA EFEKTA_iAQ3
|Model
|EFEKTA_iAQ3
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|CO2 Monitor with IPS TFT Display, outdoor temperature and humidity, date and time
|Exposes
|co2, temperature, humidity, voc_index, voc_raw_data, illuminance_lux, illuminance, auto_brightness, night_onoff_backlight, night_on_backlight, night_off_backlight, rotate, long_chart_period, long_chart_period2, set_altitude, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, internal_or_external, automatic_scal, forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, manual_forced_recalibration, enable_gas, invert_logic_gas, high_gas, low_gas, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Temperature (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Measured value of the built-in temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Measured value of the external temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Measured value of the built-in humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Measured value of the external humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Voc index (numeric)
VOC index. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc_index property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.
Voc raw data (numeric)
SRAW_VOC, digital raw value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc_raw_data property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ticks.
Illuminance lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Auto brightness (binary)
Enable or Disable Auto Brightness of the Display. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"auto_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto brightness is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night onoff backlight (binary)
Complete shutdown of the backlight at night mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_onoff_backlight property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_onoff_backlight": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_onoff_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON night onoff backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night on backlight (numeric)
Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_on_backlight property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_on_backlight": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_on_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Night off backlight (numeric)
Night mode deactivation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_off_backlight property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_off_backlight": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_off_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Rotate (enum)
Display rotation angle. Value can be found in the published state on the
rotate property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rotate": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rotate": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
90,
180,
270.
Long chart period (binary)
The period of plotting the CO2 level(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the
long_chart_period property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"long_chart_period": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"long_chart_period": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON long chart period is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Long chart period2 (binary)
The period of plotting the VOC Index points(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the
long_chart_period2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"long_chart_period2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"long_chart_period2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON long chart period2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Set altitude (numeric)
Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
set_altitude property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"set_altitude": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3000. The unit of this value is
meters.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity offset (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.
Internal or external (binary)
Display data from internal or external TH sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
internal_or_external property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"internal_or_external": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"internal_or_external": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON internal or external is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Automatic scal (binary)
Automatic self calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
automatic_scal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"automatic_scal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"automatic_scal": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON automatic scal is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Forced recalibration (binary)
Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
forced_recalibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"forced_recalibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON forced recalibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Factory reset co2 (binary)
Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset_co2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"factory_reset_co2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset co2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Manual forced recalibration (numeric)
Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_forced_recalibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"manual_forced_recalibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Enable gas (binary)
Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_gas property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_gas": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Invert logic gas (binary)
Enable invert logic CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert_logic_gas property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"invert_logic_gas": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert_logic_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON invert logic gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High gas (numeric)
Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_gas property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"high_gas": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Low gas (numeric)
Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_gas property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"low_gas": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.