# Custom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_iAQ

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Enable or Disable Auto Brightness of the Display. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto_brightness is ON, if OFF OFF.

The period of plotting the CO2 level(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the long_chart_period property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"long_chart_period": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON long_chart_period is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the set_altitude property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3000 . The unit of this value is meters .

Set date and time. Value can be found in the published state on the local_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_time": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: set .

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is % .

Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON forced_recalibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON factory_reset_co2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .