Zigbee2MQTT

Custom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_iAQ

ModelEFEKTA_iAQ
VendorCustom devices (DiY)
DescriptionCO2 Monitor with IPS TFT Display, outdoor temperature and humidity, date and timeopen in new window
Exposesco2, temperature, humidity, illuminance, auto_brightness, long_chart_period, set_altitude, local_time, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, manual_forced_recalibration, linkquality
PictureCustom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_iAQ

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Co2 (numeric)

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance (numeric)

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Auto_brightness (binary)

Enable or Disable Auto Brightness of the Display. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_brightness property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON auto_brightness is ON, if OFF OFF.

Long_chart_period (binary)

The period of plotting the CO2 level(OFF - 1H | ON - 24H). Value can be found in the published state on the long_chart_period property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"long_chart_period": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON long_chart_period is ON, if OFF OFF.

Set_altitude (numeric)

Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the set_altitude property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3000. The unit of this value is meters.

Local_time (enum)

Set date and time. Value can be found in the published state on the local_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_time": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: set.

Temperature_offset (numeric)

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity_offset (numeric)

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99. The unit of this value is %.

Forced_recalibration (binary)

Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON forced_recalibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Factory_reset_co2 (binary)

Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON factory_reset_co2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Manual_forced_recalibration (numeric)

Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000. The unit of this value is ppm.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.