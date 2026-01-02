EFEKTA EFEKTA_eTH_POW
|Model
|EFEKTA_eTH_POW
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|Temperature and humidity smart sensor with with e-ink display
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, mains_voltage, battery, battery_low, reading_interval, tx_radio_power, comparison_previous_data, invert, fastmode
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Mains voltage (numeric)
Mains voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
mains_voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Reading interval (numeric)
Setting the sensor reading interval in seconds, by default 40 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
reading_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
sec.
Tx radio power (enum)
Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the
tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
4dbm,
19dbm.
Comparison previous data (binary)
Enable сontrol of comparison with previous data. Value can be found in the published state on the
comparison_previous_data property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comparison_previous_data": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON comparison previous data is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Invert (enum)
Invert display color. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
BW,
WB.
Fastmode (enum)
Display refresh mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
fastmode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fastmode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Fast,
Ultra Fast.