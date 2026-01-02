EFEKTA EFEKTA_eTH_POW

Model EFEKTA_eTH_POW Vendor EFEKTA Description Temperature and humidity smart sensor with with e-ink display Exposes temperature, humidity, mains_voltage, battery, battery_low, reading_interval, tx_radio_power, comparison_previous_data, invert, fastmode Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Mains voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the mains_voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Setting the sensor reading interval in seconds, by default 40 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the reading_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is sec .

Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 4dbm , 19dbm .

Enable сontrol of comparison with previous data. Value can be found in the published state on the comparison_previous_data property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comparison_previous_data": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON comparison previous data is ON, if OFF OFF.

Invert display color. Value can be found in the published state on the invert property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: BW , WB .