EFEKTA EFEKTA_eTH102zex

Model EFEKTA_eTH102zex Vendor EFEKTA Description Temperature and humidity sensor with e-ink1.02, date, termostat, hygrostat Exposes temperature, humidity, battery, voltage, battery_low, reading_interval, config_report_enable, comparison_previous_data, enable_temperature, invert_logic_temperature, invert, high_temperature, low_temperature, enable_humidity, invert_logic_humidity, high_humidity, low_humidity Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Setting the sensor reading interval in seconds, by default 30 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the reading_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Enable reporting based on reporting configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the config_report_enable property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"config_report_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON config report enable is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable сontrol of comparison with previous data. Value can be found in the published state on the comparison_previous_data property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comparison_previous_data": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON comparison previous data is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable Temperature Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable temperature is ON, if OFF OFF.

Invert Logic Temperature Control. Value can be found in the published state on the invert_logic_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert_logic_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON invert logic temperature is ON, if OFF OFF.

Invert display color. Value can be found in the published state on the invert property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: BW , WB .

Setting High Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -35 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is °C .

Setting Low Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -35 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is °C .

Enable Humidity Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable humidity is ON, if OFF OFF.

Invert Logic Humidity Control. Value can be found in the published state on the invert_logic_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert_logic_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON invert logic humidity is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is % .