Model EFEKTA_ePWS Vendor EFEKTA Description Plant watering sensor with e-ink display Exposes battery, voltage, soil_moisture, temperature Picture

Plant watering sensor with e-ink display

How to use device type specific configuration

soil_moisture_calibration : Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

soil_moisture_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"soil_moisture": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .