Zigbee2MQTT

Custom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_eON213wz

ModelEFEKTA_eON213wz
VendorCustom devices (DiY)
DescriptionMini weather station, digital barometer, forecast, charts, temperature, humidityopen in new window
Exposesbattery, temperature, humidity, pressure, linkquality
PictureCustom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_eON213wz

Notes

Build guide

Instructions on how to build this device can be found hereopen in new window

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Pressure (numeric)

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is hPa.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.