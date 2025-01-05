EFEKTA EFEKTA_eFlora_Max_Pro

Model EFEKTA_eFlora_Max_Pro Vendor EFEKTA Description Plant Wattering Sensor with e-ink display 2.13 with signal amplifier Exposes soil_moisture, battery, voltage, battery_low, temperature, humidity, illuminance, reading_interval, tx_radio_power, invert, fastmode, lower_level, upper_level, temperature_compensation Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

soil_moisture_calibration : Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

soil_moisture_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Setting the time in minutes, by default 6 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the reading_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 360 . The unit of this value is min .

Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 4dbm , 19dbm .

Invert display color. Value can be found in the published state on the invert property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: BW , WB .

Display refresh mode. Value can be found in the published state on the fastmode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fastmode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Fast , Ultra Fast .

Lower level of soil moisture 0% is:. Value can be found in the published state on the lower_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lower_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is % .

Upper level of soil moisture 100% is:. Value can be found in the published state on the upper_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"upper_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .