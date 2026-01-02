EFEKTA EFEKTA_eAir_Monitor
|Model
|EFEKTA_eAir_Monitor
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|Smart digital carbon dioxide detector with e-ink display.
|Exposes
|co2, battery, battery_low, lifetime, оperating_mode, invert_color, forced_recalibration, manual_forced_recalibration, automatic_self_calibration, factory_reset_co2
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Lifetime (numeric)
lifetime. Value can be found in the published state on the
lifetime property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hours.
Оperating mode (enum)
Set data output on the display. Value can be found in the published state on the
оperating_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"оperating_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Normal,
Energy-saving.
Invert color (enum)
Set color mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert_color property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
BW,
WB.
Forced recalibration (binary)
Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON forced recalibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Manual forced recalibration (numeric)
Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Automatic self calibration (binary)
Automatic self calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
automatic_self_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"automatic_self_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON automatic self calibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Factory reset co2 (binary)
Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset co2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.