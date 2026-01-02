EFEKTA EFEKTA_eAir_Monitor

Model EFEKTA_eAir_Monitor Vendor EFEKTA Description Smart digital carbon dioxide detector with e-ink display. Exposes co2, battery, battery_low, lifetime, оperating_mode, invert_color, forced_recalibration, manual_forced_recalibration, automatic_self_calibration, factory_reset_co2 Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

lifetime. Value can be found in the published state on the lifetime property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hours .

Set data output on the display. Value can be found in the published state on the оperating_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"оperating_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Normal , Energy-saving .

Set color mode. Value can be found in the published state on the invert_color property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert_color": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: BW , WB .

Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON forced recalibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Automatic self calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the automatic_self_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"automatic_self_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON automatic self calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.