EFEKTA EFEKTA_TDS_Monitor
|Model
|EFEKTA_TDS_Monitor
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|TDS Monitor with DS18B20 temperature sensor
|Exposes
|temperature, tds, tds_coefficient, reading_interval, tds_offset, tx_radio_power, temperature_offset
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Tds (numeric)
Measured TDS value. Value can be found in the published state on the
tds property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Tds coefficient (enum)
TDS coefficient. Value can be found in the published state on the
tds_coefficient property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tds_coefficient": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
500,
550,
640,
700,
1000.
Reading interval (numeric)
Setting the sensor reading interval in seconds, by default 30 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
reading_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
360. The unit of this value is
Seconds.
Tds offset (numeric)
Adjust TDS. Value can be found in the published state on the
tds_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tds_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-100 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Tx radio power (enum)
Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the
tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0dbm,
4dbm,
10dbm,
19dbm.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.