EFEKTA EFEKTA_TDS_Monitor

Model EFEKTA_TDS_Monitor Vendor EFEKTA Description TDS Monitor with DS18B20 temperature sensor Exposes temperature, tds, tds_coefficient, reading_interval, tds_offset, tx_radio_power, temperature_offset Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured TDS value. Value can be found in the published state on the tds property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

TDS coefficient. Value can be found in the published state on the tds_coefficient property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tds_coefficient": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 500 , 550 , 640 , 700 , 1000 .

Setting the sensor reading interval in seconds, by default 30 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the reading_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 360 . The unit of this value is Seconds .

Adjust TDS. Value can be found in the published state on the tds_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tds_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0dbm , 4dbm , 10dbm , 19dbm .