EfektaLab EFEKTA_T8_POW

Model EFEKTA_T8_POW Vendor EfektaLab Description Temperature sensor with a signal amplifier, support up to 8 DS18B20 Exposes temperature, battery, battery_low, number_of_sensors, uptime, mains_voltage, reading_interval, tx_radio_power, smart_sleep Picture

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Measured value of the 1 temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured value of the 2 temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured value of the 3 temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured value of the 4 temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured value of the 5 temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured value of the 6 temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured value of the 7 temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured value of the 8 temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Number of ds18b20 sensors per data bus. Value can be found in the published state on the number_of_sensors property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Uptime. Value can be found in the published state on the uptime property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hours .

Mains voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the mains_voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mains_voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Setting the sensor reading interval in seconds, by default 15 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the reading_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reading_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 360 . The unit of this value is sec .

Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 4dbm , 19dbm .