EfektaLab EFEKTA_T8_POW
|Model
|EFEKTA_T8_POW
|Vendor
|EfektaLab
|Description
|Temperature sensor with a signal amplifier, support up to 8 DS18B20
|Exposes
|temperature, battery, battery_low, number_of_sensors, uptime, mains_voltage, reading_interval, tx_radio_power, smart_sleep
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Temperature (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Measured value of the 1 temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Measured value of the 2 temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Number of sensors (numeric)
Number of ds18b20 sensors per data bus. Value can be found in the published state on the
number_of_sensors property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Uptime (numeric)
Uptime. Value can be found in the published state on the
uptime property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hours.
Mains voltage (numeric)
Mains voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
mains_voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mains_voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Reading interval (numeric)
Setting the sensor reading interval in seconds, by default 15 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
reading_interval property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reading_interval": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
360. The unit of this value is
sec.
Tx radio power (enum)
Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the
tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
4dbm,
19dbm.
Smart sleep (binary)
Enable Smart Sleep, short wakeup every 2-7 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
smart_sleep property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"smart_sleep": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"smart_sleep": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON smart sleep is ON, if
OFF OFF.