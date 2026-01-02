EFEKTA EFEKTA_T1_POW_NTC10K

Model EFEKTA_T1_POW_NTC10K Vendor EFEKTA Description Temperature smart monitor with NTC sensor Exposes identify, temperature, mains_voltage, battery, battery_low, lifetime, reading_interval, tx_radio_power, smart_sleep, config_report_enable, comparison_previous_data, ntc status, b_coefficient, enabling_temperature_control, temperature_actions, high_temperature, low_temperature Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Mains voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the mains_voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mains_voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Uptime. Value can be found in the published state on the lifetime property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hours .

Setting the sensor reading interval in seconds, by default 15 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the reading_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is sec .

Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 4dbm , 19dbm .

Enable Smart Sleep, short wakeup every 7 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the smart_sleep property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smart_sleep": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON smart sleep is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable reporting based on reporting configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the config_report_enable property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"config_report_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON config report enable is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable сontrol of comparison with previous data. Value can be found in the published state on the comparison_previous_data property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comparison_previous_data": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON comparison previous data is ON, if OFF OFF.

NTC Status. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: NTC_OK , OPEN_CIRCUIT , SHORT_CIRCUIT .

Setting beta coefficient . Value can be found in the published state on the b_coefficient property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"b_coefficient": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2000 and the maximum value is 5000 .

Enables/disables Tempearure control. Value can be found in the published state on the enabling_temperature_control property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enabling_temperature_control": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enabling temperature control is ON, if OFF OFF.

Heat or cool. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_actions property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_actions": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: HEAT , COOL .

Setting High Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is °C .