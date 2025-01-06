EFEKTA EFEKTA_T1_MAX_R
|Model
|EFEKTA_T1_MAX_R
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|Temperatureb mart monitor with voltage detector
|Exposes
|identify, temperature, mains_voltage, battery, battery_low, lifetime, reading_interval, tx_radio_power, resolution, config_report_enable, comparison_previous_data, enable_temperature, invert_logic_temperature, high_temperature, low_temperature
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Mains voltage (numeric)
Mains voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
mains_voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mains_voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Lifetime (numeric)
Uptime. Value can be found in the published state on the
lifetime property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hours.
Reading interval (numeric)
Setting the sensor reading interval in seconds, by default 5 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
reading_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
sec.
Tx radio power (enum)
Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the
tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
4dbm,
19dbm.
Resolution (enum)
Set Bit resolution DS18B20. Value can be found in the published state on the
resolution property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"resolution": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
9 bit,
10 bit,
11 bit,
12 bit.
Config report enable (binary)
Enable reporting based on reporting configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the
config_report_enable property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"config_report_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON config report enable is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Comparison previous data (binary)
Enable сontrol of comparison with previous data. Value can be found in the published state on the
comparison_previous_data property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comparison_previous_data": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON comparison previous data is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Enable temperature (binary)
Enable Temperature Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable temperature is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Invert logic temperature (binary)
Invert Logic Temperature Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert_logic_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert_logic_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON invert logic temperature is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High temperature (numeric)
Setting High Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°C.
Low temperature (numeric)
Setting Low Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°C.