EFEKTA EFEKTA_Smart_AQ_Box_R3
|Model
|EFEKTA_Smart_AQ_Box_R3
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|EFEKTA Smart Air Quality Box, can control the relay, binding on some other devices
|Exposes
|pm1, pm25, pm4, pm10, pm_size, aqi_25_index, co2, voc_index, pressure, temperature, humidity, reading_delay, alarm, light_indicator, light_indicator_level, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, auto_clean_interval, manual_clean, forced_recalibration, manual_forced_recalibration, automatic_self_calibration, factory_reset_co2, enable_pm25, high_pm25, low_pm25, enable_co2_gas, high_co2_gas, low_co2_gas, enable_voc, high_voc, low_voc
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
pm25_calibration: Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Pm1 (numeric)
Measured PM1.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Pm25 (numeric)
Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm25 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Pm4 (numeric)
Measured PM4.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Pm10 (numeric)
Measured PM10.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Pm size (numeric)
Typical Particle Size. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µm.
Aqi 25 index (numeric)
PM 2.5 INDEX. Value can be found in the published state on the
aqi_25_index property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
PM2.5 Index.
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Voc index (numeric)
VOC index. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc_index property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.
Pressure (numeric)
The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kPa.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Reading delay (numeric)
Setting the sensor reading delay.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reading_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reading_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
6 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Alarm (binary)
Alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Light indicator (binary)
Enable or Disable light indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON light indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Light indicator level (numeric)
Light indicator level. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_indicator_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_indicator_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity offset (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.
Auto clean interval (numeric)
Auto clean interval PM2.5 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_clean_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_clean_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
day.
Manual clean (binary)
Manual clean PM2.5 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_clean property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_clean": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON manual clean is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Forced recalibration (binary)
Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON forced recalibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Manual forced recalibration (numeric)
Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Automatic self calibration (binary)
Automatic self calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
automatic_self_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"automatic_self_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON automatic self calibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Factory reset co2 (binary)
Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset co2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Enable pm25 (binary)
Enable PM2.5 Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_pm25 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_pm25": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable pm25 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High pm25 (numeric)
Setting High PM2.5 Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_pm25 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_pm25": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Low pm25 (numeric)
Setting Low PM2.5 Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_pm25 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_pm25": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Enable co2 gas (binary)
Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_co2_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable co2 gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High co2 gas (numeric)
Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_co2_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Low co2 gas (numeric)
Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_co2_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Enable voc (binary)
Enable VOC Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_voc": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable voc is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High voc (numeric)
Setting High VOC Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_voc": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.
Low voc (numeric)
Setting Low VOC Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_voc": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.