EFEKTA EFEKTA_Smart_AQ_Box_R3

Model EFEKTA_Smart_AQ_Box_R3 Vendor EFEKTA Description EFEKTA Smart Air Quality Box, can control the relay, binding on some other devices Exposes pm1, pm25, pm4, pm10, pm_size, aqi_25_index, co2, voc_index, pressure, temperature, humidity, reading_delay, alarm, light_indicator, light_indicator_level, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, auto_clean_interval, manual_clean, forced_recalibration, manual_forced_recalibration, automatic_self_calibration, factory_reset_co2, enable_pm25, high_pm25, low_pm25, enable_co2_gas, high_co2_gas, low_co2_gas, enable_voc, high_voc, low_voc Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

pm25_calibration : Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_calibration : Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Measured PM1.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Measured PM4.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Measured PM10.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm10 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Typical Particle Size. Value can be found in the published state on the pm_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µm .

PM 2.5 INDEX. Value can be found in the published state on the aqi_25_index property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is PM2.5 Index .

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

VOC index. Value can be found in the published state on the voc_index property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VOC Index points .

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kPa .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Setting the sensor reading delay.. Value can be found in the published state on the reading_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reading_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 6 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable or Disable light indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the light_indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON light indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Light indicator level. Value can be found in the published state on the light_indicator_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_indicator_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

Auto clean interval PM2.5 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_clean_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_clean_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is day .

Manual clean PM2.5 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the manual_clean property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_clean": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON manual clean is ON, if OFF OFF.

Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON forced recalibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Automatic self calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the automatic_self_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"automatic_self_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON automatic self calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON factory reset co2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable PM2.5 Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_pm25 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_pm25": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable pm25 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High PM2.5 Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_pm25 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_pm25": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Setting Low PM2.5 Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_pm25 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_pm25": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_co2_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable co2 gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_co2_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_co2_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Enable VOC Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_voc property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_voc": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable voc is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High VOC Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_voc property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_voc": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 500 . The unit of this value is VOC Index points .