EFEKTA EFEKTA_Pixel_Open_Air_II
|Model
|EFEKTA_Pixel_Open_Air_II
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|CO2 Monitor with retro LCD Display, V2
|Exposes
|identify, co2, temperature, humidity, backlight, night_onoff_backlight, night_on_backlight, night_off_backlight, contrast, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, automatic_calibrations, co2_error_read, enable_gas, invert_logic_gas, high_gas, low_gas
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Backlight (binary)
Backlight of the Display. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night onoff backlight (binary)
Enable Night Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_onoff_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_onoff_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON night onoff backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night on backlight (numeric)
Night Mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_on_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_on_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Night off backlight (numeric)
Night mode deactivation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_off_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_off_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Contrast (numeric)
Display Contrast. Value can be found in the published state on the
contrast property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"contrast": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
40.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity offset (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.
Automatic calibrations (binary)
Automatic calibration of the CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
automatic_calibrations property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"automatic_calibrations": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON automatic calibrations is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Co2 error read (numeric)
CO2 Error Read. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2_error_read property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Enable gas (binary)
Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Invert logic gas (binary)
Enable invert logic CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert_logic_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert_logic_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON invert logic gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High gas (numeric)
Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Low gas (numeric)
Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.