EFEKTA EFEKTA_Pixel_Open_Air

Model EFEKTA_Pixel_Open_Air Vendor EFEKTA Description CO2 Monitor with retro LCD Display, V1 Exposes identify, co2, temperature, humidity, backlight, night_onoff_backlight, night_on_backlight, night_off_backlight, contrast, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, automatic_calibrations, forced_recalibration_on_air, co2_error_read, enable_gas, invert_logic_gas, high_gas, low_gas Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Backlight of the Display. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable Night Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the night_onoff_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_onoff_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON night onoff backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

Night Mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_on_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_on_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

Night mode deactivation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_off_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_off_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

Display Contrast. Value can be found in the published state on the contrast property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"contrast": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 40 .

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

Automatic calibration of the CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the automatic_calibrations property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"automatic_calibrations": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON automatic calibrations is ON, if OFF OFF.

Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor on fresh air. Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration_on_air property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration_on_air": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON forced recalibration on air is ON, if OFF OFF.

CO2 Error Read. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_error_read property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_gas": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable invert logic CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the invert_logic_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert_logic_gas": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON invert logic gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_gas": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .