Custom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_PWS
|Model
|EFEKTA_PWS
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|[Plant Wattering Sensor, CR2450, CR2477 batteries, temperature ]
|Exposes
|soil_moisture, battery, temperature, report_delay, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Build guide
Instructions on how to build this device can be found here
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
soil_moisture_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
soil_moisture_calibration: Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Soil_moisture (numeric)
Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the
soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Report_delay (numeric)
Adjust Report Delay. Setting the time in minutes, by default 15 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
report_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"report_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
240. The unit of this value is
min.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.