EFEKTA EFEKTA_PWS

ModelEFEKTA_PWS
VendorEFEKTA
Description[Plant Watering Sensor, CR2450, CR2477 batteries, temperature ]
Exposessoil_moisture, battery, voltage, temperature, report_delay
PictureEFEKTA EFEKTA_PWS

Notes

Build guide

Instructions on how to build this device can be found here

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • soil_moisture_calibration: Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • soil_moisture_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Soil moisture (numeric)

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"soil_moisture": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Report delay (numeric)

Adjust Report Delay. Setting the time in minutes, by default 15 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the report_delay property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"report_delay": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_delay": VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 240. The unit of this value is min.