EFEKTA EFEKTA_PST_POW_V2_LR
|Model
|EFEKTA_PST_POW_V2_LR
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|Water, gas smart pressure monitor with two types of power supply V2
|Exposes
|pressure, bar, psi, temperature, pressure_offset, raw_temperature_calibration, mains_voltage, battery, battery_low, uptime, reading_interval, tx_radio_power, smart_sleep, config_report_enable, comparison_previous_data
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Pressure (numeric)
Measured pressure value in kPa. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kPa.
Bar (numeric)
Measured pressure value in bar. Value can be found in the published state on the
bar property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
bar.
Psi (numeric)
Measured pressure value in psi. Value can be found in the published state on the
psi property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
psi.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Pressure offset (numeric)
Adjust first pressure sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pressure_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-100 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
kPa.
Raw temperature calibration (numeric)
Adjust first temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
raw_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"raw_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-8192 and the maximum value is
8192. The unit of this value is
raw unit.
Mains voltage (numeric)
Mains voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
mains_voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mains_voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Uptime (numeric)
Uptime. Value can be found in the published state on the
uptime property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hours.
Reading interval (numeric)
Setting the sensor reading interval in seconds, by default 10 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
reading_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
360. The unit of this value is
sec.
Tx radio power (enum)
Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the
tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
4dbm,
19dbm.
Smart sleep (binary)
Enable Smart Sleep, short wakeup every 2-7 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
smart_sleep property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"smart_sleep": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON smart sleep is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Config report enable (binary)
Enable reporting based on reporting configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the
config_report_enable property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"config_report_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON config report enable is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Comparison previous data (binary)
Enable сontrol of comparison with previous data. Value can be found in the published state on the
comparison_previous_data property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comparison_previous_data": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON comparison previous data is ON, if
OFF OFF.