EFEKTA EFEKTA_PST_DUO_V1_LR

Model EFEKTA_PST_DUO_V1_LR Vendor EFEKTA Description Water, gas smart pressure monitor with two sensors and signal amplifier Exposes pressure, bar, psi, temperature, pressure_offset, raw_temperature_cal, raw_temperature_calibration, battery, voltage, battery_low, uptime, reading_interval, tx_radio_power, smart_sleep, config_report_enable, comparison_previous_data Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

pressure_calibration : Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Measured pressure value оf the first sensor in kPa. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kPa .

Measured pressure value оf the first sensor in bar. Value can be found in the published state on the bar_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is bar .

Measured pressure value оf the first sensor in psi. Value can be found in the published state on the psi_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is psi .

Measured value of the first temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Adjust first pressure sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_offset_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_offset_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is kPa .

Adjust first temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the raw_temperature_cal_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"raw_temperature_cal_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -8192 and the maximum value is 8192 . The unit of this value is raw unit .

Measured pressure value оf the second sensor in kPa. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kPa .

Measured pressure value оf the second sensor in bar. Value can be found in the published state on the bar_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is bar .

Measured pressure value оf the second sensor in psi. Value can be found in the published state on the psi_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is psi .

Measured value of the second temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Adjust second pressure sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_offset_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_offset_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is kPa .

Adjust second temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the raw_temperature_calibration_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"raw_temperature_calibration_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -8192 and the maximum value is 8192 . The unit of this value is raw unit .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Uptime. Value can be found in the published state on the uptime property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hours .

Setting the sensor reading interval in seconds, by default 40 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the reading_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 360 . The unit of this value is sec .

Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 4dbm , 19dbm .

Enable Smart Sleep, short wakeup every 7 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the smart_sleep property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smart_sleep": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON smart sleep is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable reporting based on reporting configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the config_report_enable property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"config_report_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON config report enable is ON, if OFF OFF.