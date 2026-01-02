EFEKTA EFEKTA_DigiBaro
|Model
|EFEKTA_DigiBaro
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|Smart digital barometer with e-ink display.
|Exposes
|pressure, temperature, humidity, battery, battery_low, basic_data, invert_color, pressure_offset, temperature_offset, humidity_offset
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Pressure (numeric)
Pressure in kPa. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kPa.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Basic data (enum)
Set data output on the display. Value can be found in the published state on the
basic_data property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"basic_data": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Barometer,
T&H.
Invert color (enum)
Set color mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert_color property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
BW,
WB.
Pressure offset (numeric)
Adjust pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pressure_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
hPa.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity offset (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.