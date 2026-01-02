EFEKTA EFEKTA_DigiBaro

Model EFEKTA_DigiBaro Vendor EFEKTA Description Smart digital barometer with e-ink display. Exposes pressure, temperature, humidity, battery, battery_low, basic_data, invert_color, pressure_offset, temperature_offset, humidity_offset Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

pressure_calibration : Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Pressure in kPa. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kPa .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Set data output on the display. Value can be found in the published state on the basic_data property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"basic_data": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Barometer , T&H .

Set color mode. Value can be found in the published state on the invert_color property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert_color": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: BW , WB .

Adjust pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is hPa .

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .