Custom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_CO2_Smart_Monitor

ModelEFEKTA_CO2_Smart_Monitor
VendorCustom devices (DiY)
DescriptionEFEKTA CO2 Smart Monitor, ws2812b indicator, can control the relay, bindingopen in new window
Exposesco2, temperature, humidity, light_indicator, light_indicator_level, set_altitude, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, forced_recalibration, manual_forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, enable_gas, high_gas, low_gas, enable_temperature, high_temperature, low_temperature, enable_humidity, high_humidity, low_humidity, linkquality
Options

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Co2 (numeric)

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Light_indicator (binary)

Enable or Disable light_indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the light_indicator property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON light_indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Light_indicator_level (numeric)

light_indicator_level. Value can be found in the published state on the light_indicator_level property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_indicator_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Set_altitude (numeric)

Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the set_altitude property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3000. The unit of this value is meters.

Temperature_offset (numeric)

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity_offset (numeric)

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99. The unit of this value is %.

Forced_recalibration (binary)

Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON forced_recalibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Manual_forced_recalibration (numeric)

Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000. The unit of this value is ppm.

Factory_reset_co2 (binary)

Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON factory_reset_co2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable_gas (binary)

Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON enable_gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

High_gas (numeric)

Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 2000. The unit of this value is ppm.

Low_gas (numeric)

Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 2000. The unit of this value is ppm.

Enable_temperature (binary)

Enable Temperature Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON enable_temperature is ON, if OFF OFF.

High_temperature (numeric)

Setting High Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is C.

Low_temperature (numeric)

Setting Low Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is C.

Enable_humidity (binary)

Enable Humidity Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON enable_humidity is ON, if OFF OFF.

High_humidity (numeric)

Setting High Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99. The unit of this value is C.

Low_humidity (numeric)

Setting Low Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99. The unit of this value is C.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.