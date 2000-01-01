Custom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_CO2_Smart_Monitor
|Model
|EFEKTA_CO2_Smart_Monitor
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|EFEKTA CO2 Smart Monitor, ws2812b indicator, can control the relay, binding
|Exposes
|co2, temperature, humidity, light_indicator, light_indicator_level, set_altitude, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, forced_recalibration, manual_forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, enable_gas, high_gas, low_gas, enable_temperature, high_temperature, low_temperature, enable_humidity, high_humidity, low_humidity, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Co2 (numeric)
The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Light_indicator (binary)
Enable or Disable light_indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON light_indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Light_indicator_level (numeric)
light_indicator_level. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_indicator_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_indicator_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Set_altitude (numeric)
Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
set_altitude property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3000. The unit of this value is
meters.
Temperature_offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-30 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity_offset (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
%.
Forced_recalibration (binary)
Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON forced_recalibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Manual_forced_recalibration (numeric)
Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Factory_reset_co2 (binary)
Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory_reset_co2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Enable_gas (binary)
Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable_gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High_gas (numeric)
Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Low_gas (numeric)
Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Enable_temperature (binary)
Enable Temperature Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable_temperature is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High_temperature (numeric)
Setting High Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-5 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
C.
Low_temperature (numeric)
Setting Low Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-5 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
C.
Enable_humidity (binary)
Enable Humidity Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable_humidity is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High_humidity (numeric)
Setting High Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
C.
Low_humidity (numeric)
Setting Low Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
C.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.