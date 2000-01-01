# Custom devices (DiY) EFEKTA_CO2_Smart_Monitor

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Enable or Disable light_indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the light_indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON light_indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

light_indicator_level. Value can be found in the published state on the light_indicator_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_indicator_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the set_altitude property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3000 . The unit of this value is meters .

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is % .

Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON forced_recalibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON factory_reset_co2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_gas": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable_gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_gas": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_gas": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Enable Temperature Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable_temperature is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is C .

Setting Low Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is C .

Enable Humidity Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable_humidity is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is C .

Setting Low Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is C .