EFEKTA EFEKTA_Air_Quality_Station

Model EFEKTA_Air_Quality_Station Vendor EFEKTA Description Air quality station Exposes co2, pm1, pm25, pm4, pm10, pm_size, aqi_25_index, voc_index, temperature, humidity, illuminance, report_delay, auto_brightness, night_onoff_backlight, night_on_backlight, night_off_backlight, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, auto_clean_interval, manual_clean, set_altitude, forced_recalibration, manual_forced_recalibration, automatic_self_calibration, factory_reset_co2 Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pm25_calibration : Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured PM1.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Measured PM4.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Measured PM10.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm10 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Typical Particle Size. Value can be found in the published state on the pm_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µm .

PM 2.5 INDEX. Value can be found in the published state on the aqi_25_index property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is PM2.5 Index .

VOC index. Value can be found in the published state on the voc_index property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VOC Index points .

Measured value of the built-in temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured value of the built-in humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Setting the sensor report delay. Setting the time in seconds (6-600), by default 15 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the report_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 6 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Enable or Disable Auto Brightness of the Display. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto brightness is ON, if OFF OFF.

Complete shutdown of the backlight at night mode. Value can be found in the published state on the night_onoff_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_onoff_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON night onoff backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_on_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_on_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_off_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_off_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

Auto clean interval PM2.5 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_clean_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_clean_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is day .

Manual clean PM2.5 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the manual_clean property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_clean": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON manual clean is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the set_altitude property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3000 . The unit of this value is meters .

Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON forced recalibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Automatic self calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the automatic_self_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"automatic_self_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON automatic self calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.