EFEKTA EFEKTA_Air_Quality_Station
|Model
|EFEKTA_Air_Quality_Station
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|Air quality station
|Exposes
|co2, pm1, pm25, pm4, pm10, pm_size, aqi_25_index, voc_index, temperature, humidity, illuminance, report_delay, auto_brightness, night_onoff_backlight, night_on_backlight, night_off_backlight, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, auto_clean_interval, manual_clean, set_altitude, forced_recalibration, manual_forced_recalibration, automatic_self_calibration, factory_reset_co2
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pm25_calibration: Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Pm1 (numeric)
Measured PM1.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Pm25 (numeric)
Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm25 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Pm4 (numeric)
Measured PM4.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Pm10 (numeric)
Measured PM10.0 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Pm size (numeric)
Typical Particle Size. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µm.
Aqi 25 index (numeric)
PM 2.5 INDEX. Value can be found in the published state on the
aqi_25_index property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
PM2.5 Index.
Voc index (numeric)
VOC index. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc_index property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured value of the built-in temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured value of the built-in humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Report delay (numeric)
Setting the sensor report delay. Setting the time in seconds (6-600), by default 15 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
report_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"report_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
6 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Auto brightness (binary)
Enable or Disable Auto Brightness of the Display. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto brightness is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night onoff backlight (binary)
Complete shutdown of the backlight at night mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_onoff_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_onoff_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON night onoff backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night on backlight (numeric)
Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_on_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_on_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Night off backlight (numeric)
Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_off_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_off_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity offset (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.
Auto clean interval (numeric)
Auto clean interval PM2.5 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_clean_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_clean_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
day.
Manual clean (binary)
Manual clean PM2.5 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_clean property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_clean": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON manual clean is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Set altitude (numeric)
Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
set_altitude property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3000. The unit of this value is
meters.
Forced recalibration (binary)
Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON forced recalibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Manual forced recalibration (numeric)
Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Automatic self calibration (binary)
Automatic self calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
automatic_self_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"automatic_self_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON automatic self calibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Factory reset co2 (binary)
Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset co2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.