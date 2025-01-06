EFEKTA EFEKTA_AQ_Smart_Monitor_Gen2
|Model
|EFEKTA_AQ_Smart_Monitor_Gen2
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|CO2, VOC Index, illuminance Smart Monitor, rgb indicator, binding, control the relays
|Exposes
|identify, co2, temperature, humidity, voc_index, illuminance, lifetime, lux_factor, light (state, brightness), night_onoff_backlight, night_on_backlight, night_off_backlight, reading_interval, set_altitude, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, automatic_calibrations, forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, manual_forced_recalibration, invert_logic_onoff, enable_co2_gas, high_co2_gas, low_co2_gas, enable_voc, high_voc, low_voc
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Voc index (numeric)
VOC index. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc_index property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Lifetime (numeric)
Uptime. Value can be found in the published state on the
lifetime property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hours.
Lux factor (numeric)
Lux factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
lux_factor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lux_factor": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
}
Night onoff backlight (binary)
Complete shutdown of the backlight at night mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_onoff_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_onoff_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON night onoff backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night on backlight (numeric)
Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_on_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_on_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Night off backlight (numeric)
Night mode deactivation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_off_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_off_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Reading interval (numeric)
Setting the sensor reading interval.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reading_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
seconds.
Set altitude (numeric)
Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
set_altitude property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3000. The unit of this value is
meters.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity offset (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.
Automatic calibrations (binary)
Automatic calibration of the CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
automatic_calibrations property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"automatic_calibrations": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON automatic calibrations is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Forced recalibration (binary)
Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON forced recalibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Factory reset co2 (binary)
Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset co2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Manual forced recalibration (numeric)
Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Invert logic onoff (binary)
Enable invert logic onoff. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert_logic_onoff property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert_logic_onoff": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON invert logic onoff is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Enable co2 gas (binary)
Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_co2_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable co2 gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High co2 gas (numeric)
Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_co2_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Low co2 gas (numeric)
Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_co2_gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Enable voc (binary)
Enable VOC Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_voc": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable voc is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High voc (numeric)
Setting High VOC Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_voc": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.
Low voc (numeric)
Setting Low VOC Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_voc": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.