EFEKTA EFEKTA_AQ_Smart_Monitor

Model EFEKTA_AQ_Smart_Monitor Vendor EFEKTA Description EFEKTA CO2 & VOC Index Smart Monitor, rgb indicator, can control the relay, binding Exposes co2, temperature, humidity, voc_index, reading_interval, light_indicator, light_indicator_level, set_altitude, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, automatic_calibrations, forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, manual_forced_recalibration, enable_co2_gas, invert_logic_co2_gas, high_co2_gas, low_co2_gas, enable_voc, invert_logic_voc, high_voc, low_voc Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

VOC index. Value can be found in the published state on the voc_index property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VOC Index points .

Setting the sensor reading interval.. Value can be found in the published state on the reading_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reading_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is seconds .

Enable or Disable light indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the light_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON light indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Light indicator level. Value can be found in the published state on the light_indicator_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_indicator_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_indicator_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the set_altitude property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"set_altitude": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3000 . The unit of this value is meters .

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

Automatic calibration of the CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the automatic_calibrations property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"automatic_calibrations": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"automatic_calibrations": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON automatic calibrations is ON, if OFF OFF.

Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"forced_recalibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON forced recalibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset_co2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"factory_reset_co2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON factory reset co2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_forced_recalibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_co2_gas property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_co2_gas": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable co2 gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable invert logic CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the invert_logic_co2_gas property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"invert_logic_co2_gas": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert_logic_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON invert logic co2 gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_co2_gas property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"high_co2_gas": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_co2_gas property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"low_co2_gas": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Enable VOC Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_voc property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_voc": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_voc": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable voc is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable invert logic VOC Control. Value can be found in the published state on the invert_logic_voc property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"invert_logic_voc": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert_logic_voc": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON invert logic voc is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High VOC Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_voc property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"high_voc": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_voc": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 500 . The unit of this value is VOC Index points .