EFEKTA EFEKTA_AQ_Smart_Monitor
|Model
|EFEKTA_AQ_Smart_Monitor
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|EFEKTA CO2 & VOC Index Smart Monitor, rgb indicator, can control the relay, binding
|Exposes
|co2, temperature, humidity, voc_index, reading_interval, light_indicator, light_indicator_level, set_altitude, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, automatic_calibrations, forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, manual_forced_recalibration, enable_co2_gas, invert_logic_co2_gas, high_co2_gas, low_co2_gas, enable_voc, invert_logic_voc, high_voc, low_voc
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Voc index (numeric)
VOC index. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc_index property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.
Reading interval (numeric)
Setting the sensor reading interval.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reading_interval property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reading_interval": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
seconds.
Light indicator (binary)
Enable or Disable light indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON light indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Light indicator level (numeric)
Light indicator level. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_indicator_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_indicator_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_indicator_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Set altitude (numeric)
Setting the altitude above sea level (for high accuracy of the CO2 sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
set_altitude property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"set_altitude": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_altitude": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3000. The unit of this value is
meters.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity offset (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.
Automatic calibrations (binary)
Automatic calibration of the CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
automatic_calibrations property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"automatic_calibrations": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"automatic_calibrations": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON automatic calibrations is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Forced recalibration (binary)
Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
forced_recalibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"forced_recalibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON forced recalibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Factory reset co2 (binary)
Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset_co2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"factory_reset_co2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset co2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Manual forced recalibration (numeric)
Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_forced_recalibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"manual_forced_recalibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Enable co2 gas (binary)
Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_co2_gas property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_co2_gas": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable co2 gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Invert logic co2 gas (binary)
Enable invert logic CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert_logic_co2_gas property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"invert_logic_co2_gas": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert_logic_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON invert logic co2 gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High co2 gas (numeric)
Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_co2_gas property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"high_co2_gas": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Low co2 gas (numeric)
Setting Low CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_co2_gas property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"low_co2_gas": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Enable voc (binary)
Enable VOC Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_voc property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_voc": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_voc": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable voc is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Invert logic voc (binary)
Enable invert logic VOC Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
invert_logic_voc property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"invert_logic_voc": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invert_logic_voc": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON invert logic voc is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High voc (numeric)
Setting High VOC Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_voc property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"high_voc": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_voc": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.
Low voc (numeric)
Setting Low VOC Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_voc property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"low_voc": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_voc": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
VOC Index points.