Schneider Electric EER50000
|Model
|EER50000
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Wiser H-Relay (HACT)
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature), power, energy, identify, zone_mode, hact_config, fip_setting, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
This device by default only pairs to Wiser Gateways when the set button is pressed, to let it join normal HA gateways (like what Zigbee2MQTT uses) hold the set button down for 5 seconds, and release.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Identify (enum)
Flash green tag for x seconds. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
30,
60,
600,
900.
Zone_mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"zone_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
energy_saver,
holiday.
Hact_config (enum)
Input (command) and output (control) behavior of actuator. Value can be found in the published state on the
hact_config property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"hact_config": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hact_config": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unconfigured,
setpoint_switch,
setpoint_fip,
fip_fip.
Fip_setting (enum)
Output signal when operating in fil pilote mode (fip_fip). Value can be found in the published state on the
fip_setting property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fip_setting": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fip_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
comfort,
comfort_-1,
comfort_-2,
energy_saving,
frost_protection,
off.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.