EcoDim ED-10012

Model ED-10012 Vendor EcoDim Description Zigbee 4 button wall switch - white Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_1 , off_1 , brightness_move_up_1 , brightness_move_down_1 , brightness_stop_1 , on_2 , off_2 , brightness_move_up_2 , brightness_move_down_2 , brightness_stop_2 .