Nous E6
|Model
|E6
|Vendor
|Nous
|Description
|Temperature & humidity LCD sensor
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, battery, temperature_unit_convert, temperature_alarm, max_temperature, min_temperature, temperature_sensitivity, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature_unit_convert (enum)
Current display unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit_convert property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit_convert": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Temperature_alarm (enum)
Temperature alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
canceled,
lower_alarm,
upper_alarm.
Max_temperature (numeric)
Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_temperature (numeric)
Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature_sensitivity (numeric)
Temperature sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.1 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.