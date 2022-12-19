Zigbee2MQTT

IKEA E2123

ModelE2123
VendorIKEA
DescriptionSYMFONISK sound remote gen2
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PictureIKEA E2123

Notes

Pairing

Pair the sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by quickly pressing the pair button 4x to get it connected.

Button -> action mapping

IconActionExposed Action (firmware 1.0.012 (20211214))Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.32 (20221219))
Playpresstoggletoggle
Next Trackpresstrack_nexttrack_next
Previous Trackpresstrack_previoustrack_previous
+ (Volume up)pressvolume_upvolume_up
+ (Volume up)holdvolume_up_holdvolume_up_hold
- (Volume down)pressvolume_downvolume_down
- (Volume down)holdvolume_down_holdvolume_down_hold
--------------------
Dot 1pressdots_1_initial_pressdots_1_initial_press
Dot 1press releasedots_1_short_release
Dot 1double pressdots_1_double_pressdots_1_double_press
Dot 1holddots_1_long_pressdots_1_long_press
Dot 1hold releasedots_1_long_release
--------------------
Dot 2pressdots_2_initial_pressdots_2_initial_press
Dot 2press releasedots_2_short_release
Dot 2double pressdots_2_double_pressdots_2_double_press
Dot 2holddots_2_long_pressdots_2_long_press
Dot 2hold releasedots_2_long_release

Notes on firmware 1.0.32 (20221219)

  • After updating the remote from 1.0.012 (20211214) you may need to reconfigure or repair the device.
  • Dot single press triggers multiple actions:
    • dot_<1|2>_initial_press
    • dot_<1|2>_short_release
  • Dot double press triggers multiple actions:
    • dot_<1|2>_initial_press
    • dot_<1|2>_double_press
  • Press & hold triggers multiple actions:
    • dot_<1|2>_initial_press
    • dot_<1|2>_long_press
    • dot_<1|2>_long_release

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: toggle, track_previous, track_next, volume_up, volume_down, volume_up_hold, volume_down_hold, dots_1_initial_press, dots_2_initial_press, dots_1_long_press, dots_2_long_press, dots_1_short_release, dots_2_short_release, dots_1_long_release, dots_2_long_release, dots_1_double_press, dots_2_double_press.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.