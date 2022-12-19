IKEA E2123
|Model
|E2123
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|SYMFONISK sound remote gen2
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Pair the sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by quickly pressing the pair button 4x to get it connected.
Button ->
action mapping
|Icon
|Action
|Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.012 (20211214))
|Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.32 (20221219))
|Play
|press
|toggle
|toggle
|Next Track
|press
|track_next
|track_next
|Previous Track
|press
|track_previous
|track_previous
|+ (Volume up)
|press
|volume_up
|volume_up
|+ (Volume up)
|hold
|volume_up_hold
|volume_up_hold
|- (Volume down)
|press
|volume_down
|volume_down
|- (Volume down)
|hold
|volume_down_hold
|volume_down_hold
|Dot 1
|press
|dots_1_initial_press
|dots_1_initial_press
|Dot 1
|press release
|dots_1_short_release
|Dot 1
|double press
|dots_1_double_press
|dots_1_double_press
|Dot 1
|hold
|dots_1_long_press
|dots_1_long_press
|Dot 1
|hold release
|dots_1_long_release
|Dot 2
|press
|dots_2_initial_press
|dots_2_initial_press
|Dot 2
|press release
|dots_2_short_release
|Dot 2
|double press
|dots_2_double_press
|dots_2_double_press
|Dot 2
|hold
|dots_2_long_press
|dots_2_long_press
|Dot 2
|hold release
|dots_2_long_release
Notes on firmware 1.0.32 (20221219)
- After updating the remote from
1.0.012 (20211214)you may need to reconfigure or repair the device.
- Dot single press triggers multiple actions:
dot_<1|2>_initial_press
dot_<1|2>_short_release
- Dot double press triggers multiple actions:
dot_<1|2>_initial_press
dot_<1|2>_double_press
- Press & hold triggers multiple actions:
dot_<1|2>_initial_press
dot_<1|2>_long_press
dot_<1|2>_long_release
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
toggle,
track_previous,
track_next,
volume_up,
volume_down,
volume_up_hold,
volume_down_hold,
dots_1_initial_press,
dots_2_initial_press,
dots_1_long_press,
dots_2_long_press,
dots_1_short_release,
dots_2_short_release,
dots_1_long_release,
dots_2_long_release,
dots_1_double_press,
dots_2_double_press.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.