# IKEA E2123

Model E2123 Vendor IKEA Description SYMFONISK sound remote gen2 Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

Pair the sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by quickly pressing the pair button 4x to get it connected.

# Button -> action mapping

Icon Action Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.012 (20211214)) Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.32 (20221219)) Play press toggle toggle Next Track press track_next track_next Previous Track press track_previous track_previous + (Volume up) press volume_up volume_up + (Volume up) hold volume_up_hold volume_up_hold - (Volume down) press volume_down volume_down - (Volume down) hold volume_down_hold volume_down_hold ----- ----- ----- ----- Dot 1 press dots_1_initial_press dots_1_initial_press Dot 1 press release dots_1_short_release Dot 1 double press dots_1_double_press dots_1_double_press Dot 1 hold dots_1_long_press dots_1_long_press Dot 1 hold release dots_1_long_release ----- ----- ----- ----- Dot 2 press dots_2_initial_press dots_2_initial_press Dot 2 press release dots_2_short_release Dot 2 double press dots_2_double_press dots_2_double_press Dot 2 hold dots_2_long_press dots_2_long_press Dot 2 hold release dots_2_long_release

# Notes on firmware 1.0.32 (20221219)

After updating the remote from 1.0.012 (20211214) you may need to reconfigure or repair the device.

you may need to reconfigure or repair the device. Dot single press triggers multiple actions: dot_<1|2>_initial_press dot_<1|2>_short_release

Dot double press triggers multiple actions: dot_<1|2>_initial_press dot_<1|2>_double_press

Press & hold triggers multiple actions: dot_<1|2>_initial_press dot_<1|2>_long_press dot_<1|2>_long_release



This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: toggle , track_previous , track_next , volume_up , volume_down , volume_up_hold , volume_down_hold , dots_1_initial_press , dots_2_initial_press , dots_1_long_press , dots_2_long_press , dots_1_short_release , dots_2_short_release , dots_1_long_release , dots_2_long_release , dots_1_double_press , dots_2_double_press .