IKEA E2123

Model E2123 Vendor IKEA Description SYMFONISK sound remote, gen 2 Exposes identify, battery, voltage, action Picture

Pair the sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by quickly pressing the pair button 4x to get it connected.

Icon Action Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.012 (20211214)) Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.32 (20221219)) Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.35 (20230308)) Play press toggle toggle play_pause Next Track press track_next track_next track_next Previous Track press track_previous track_previous track_previous + (Volume up) press volume_up volume_up volume_up + (Volume up) hold volume_up_hold volume_up_hold volume_up_hold - (Volume down) press volume_down volume_down volume_down - (Volume down) hold volume_down_hold volume_down_hold volume_down_hold ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- Dot 1 press dots_1_initial_press dots_1_initial_press dots_1_initial_press Dot 1 press release dots_1_short_release dots_1_short_release Dot 1 double press dots_1_double_press dots_1_double_press dots_1_double_press Dot 1 hold dots_1_long_press dots_1_long_press dots_1_long_press Dot 1 hold release dots_1_long_release dots_1_long_release ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- Dot 2 press dots_2_initial_press dots_2_initial_press dots_2_initial_press Dot 2 press release dots_2_short_release dots_2_short_release Dot 2 double press dots_2_double_press dots_2_double_press dots_2_double_press Dot 2 hold dots_2_long_press dots_2_long_press dots_2_long_press Dot 2 hold release dots_2_long_release dots_2_long_release

After updating the remote from 1.0.012 (20211214) you may need to reconfigure or repair the device.

you may need to reconfigure or repair the device. Dot single press triggers multiple actions: dot_<1|2>_initial_press dot_<1|2>_short_release

Dot double press triggers multiple actions: dot_<1|2>_initial_press dot_<1|2>_double_press

Press & hold triggers multiple actions: dot_<1|2>_initial_press dot_<1|2>_long_press dot_<1|2>_long_release



Dot single press, Dot double press and Press & hold trigger multiple actions like in 1.0.35.

If the Dots buttons do not work after the update, you need to remove and re-pair your device.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: identify .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .