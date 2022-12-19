IKEA E2123

ModelE2123
VendorIKEA
DescriptionSYMFONISK sound remote, gen 2
Exposesidentify, battery, voltage, action
PictureIKEA E2123

Notes

Pairing

Pair the sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by quickly pressing the pair button 4x to get it connected.

Button -> action mapping

IconActionExposed Action (firmware 1.0.012 (20211214))Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.32 (20221219))Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.35 (20230308))
Playpresstoggletoggleplay_pause
Next Trackpresstrack_nexttrack_nexttrack_next
Previous Trackpresstrack_previoustrack_previoustrack_previous
+ (Volume up)pressvolume_upvolume_upvolume_up
+ (Volume up)holdvolume_up_holdvolume_up_holdvolume_up_hold
- (Volume down)pressvolume_downvolume_downvolume_down
- (Volume down)holdvolume_down_holdvolume_down_holdvolume_down_hold
-------------------------
Dot 1pressdots_1_initial_pressdots_1_initial_pressdots_1_initial_press
Dot 1press releasedots_1_short_releasedots_1_short_release
Dot 1double pressdots_1_double_pressdots_1_double_pressdots_1_double_press
Dot 1holddots_1_long_pressdots_1_long_pressdots_1_long_press
Dot 1hold releasedots_1_long_releasedots_1_long_release
-------------------------
Dot 2pressdots_2_initial_pressdots_2_initial_pressdots_2_initial_press
Dot 2press releasedots_2_short_releasedots_2_short_release
Dot 2double pressdots_2_double_pressdots_2_double_pressdots_2_double_press
Dot 2holddots_2_long_pressdots_2_long_pressdots_2_long_press
Dot 2hold releasedots_2_long_releasedots_2_long_release

Notes on firmware 1.0.32 (20221219)

  • After updating the remote from 1.0.012 (20211214) you may need to reconfigure or repair the device.
  • Dot single press triggers multiple actions:
    • dot_<1|2>_initial_press
    • dot_<1|2>_short_release
  • Dot double press triggers multiple actions:
    • dot_<1|2>_initial_press
    • dot_<1|2>_double_press
  • Press & hold triggers multiple actions:
    • dot_<1|2>_initial_press
    • dot_<1|2>_long_press
    • dot_<1|2>_long_release

Notes on firmware 1.0.35 (20230308)

  • Dot single press, Dot double press and Press & hold trigger multiple actions like in 1.0.35.
  • If the Dots buttons do not work after the update, you need to remove and re-pair your device.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Exposes

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: identify.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: toggle, track_previous, track_next, volume_up, volume_down, volume_up_hold, volume_down_hold, dots_1_initial_press, dots_1_long_press, dots_1_short_release, dots_1_long_release, dots_1_double_press, dots_2_initial_press, dots_2_long_press, dots_2_short_release, dots_2_long_release, dots_2_double_press.