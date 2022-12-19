IKEA E2123
|Model
|E2123
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|SYMFONISK sound remote, gen 2
|Exposes
|identify, battery, voltage, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Pair the sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by quickly pressing the pair button 4x to get it connected.
Button ->
action mapping
|Icon
|Action
|Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.012 (20211214))
|Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.32 (20221219))
|Exposed Action (firmware 1.0.35 (20230308))
|Play
|press
|toggle
|toggle
|play_pause
|Next Track
|press
|track_next
|track_next
|track_next
|Previous Track
|press
|track_previous
|track_previous
|track_previous
|+ (Volume up)
|press
|volume_up
|volume_up
|volume_up
|+ (Volume up)
|hold
|volume_up_hold
|volume_up_hold
|volume_up_hold
|- (Volume down)
|press
|volume_down
|volume_down
|volume_down
|- (Volume down)
|hold
|volume_down_hold
|volume_down_hold
|volume_down_hold
|-----
|-----
|-----
|-----
|-----
|Dot 1
|press
|dots_1_initial_press
|dots_1_initial_press
|dots_1_initial_press
|Dot 1
|press release
|dots_1_short_release
|dots_1_short_release
|Dot 1
|double press
|dots_1_double_press
|dots_1_double_press
|dots_1_double_press
|Dot 1
|hold
|dots_1_long_press
|dots_1_long_press
|dots_1_long_press
|Dot 1
|hold release
|dots_1_long_release
|dots_1_long_release
|-----
|-----
|-----
|-----
|-----
|Dot 2
|press
|dots_2_initial_press
|dots_2_initial_press
|dots_2_initial_press
|Dot 2
|press release
|dots_2_short_release
|dots_2_short_release
|Dot 2
|double press
|dots_2_double_press
|dots_2_double_press
|dots_2_double_press
|Dot 2
|hold
|dots_2_long_press
|dots_2_long_press
|dots_2_long_press
|Dot 2
|hold release
|dots_2_long_release
|dots_2_long_release
Notes on firmware 1.0.32 (20221219)
- After updating the remote from
1.0.012 (20211214)you may need to reconfigure or repair the device.
- Dot single press triggers multiple actions:
dot_<1|2>_initial_press
dot_<1|2>_short_release
- Dot double press triggers multiple actions:
dot_<1|2>_initial_press
dot_<1|2>_double_press
- Press & hold triggers multiple actions:
dot_<1|2>_initial_press
dot_<1|2>_long_press
dot_<1|2>_long_release
Notes on firmware 1.0.35 (20230308)
- Dot single press, Dot double press and Press & hold trigger multiple actions like in 1.0.35.
- If the Dots buttons do not work after the update, you need to remove and re-pair your device.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
identify.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
toggle,
track_previous,
track_next,
volume_up,
volume_down,
volume_up_hold,
volume_down_hold,
dots_1_initial_press,
dots_1_long_press,
dots_1_short_release,
dots_1_long_release,
dots_1_double_press,
dots_2_initial_press,
dots_2_long_press,
dots_2_short_release,
dots_2_long_release,
dots_2_double_press.