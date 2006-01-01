IKEA E2112

Model E2112 Vendor IKEA Description VINDSTYRKA air quality and humidity sensor Exposes temperature, humidity, pm25, voc_index Picture

FCC - emissions, teardown, manual

CSA IoT - Zigbee compliance

Sensirion - What is VOC index?

just-oblivious/vindstyrka-docs - reverse engineering

oleksiikutuzov/IKEA-VINDSTYRKA - teardown

Device is a Zigbee Router

Press the pair button 4 times to factory reset the device and start pairing.

The link icon on the display will blink until it connects to the network.

The sensor can directly control IKEA air purifiers (Trigger when air quality is poor)

Pairing outside the network is possible through Find & Bind Hold the sensor pair button for 3s. The link icon starts blinking Hold the purifier pair button for 3s When successful, the link icon stops blinking

Pairing inside the network was tested, but not successful The pair button does not do anything Binding clusters does not appear to generate events



Wrong initial data When the device boots, it may display and report wrong data (e.g. higher temperature than normal) It will calibrate and report correctly after a few minutes

Low measurements precision The device reports measurements as whole numbers (null decimal values) As a result, increasing the precision in Z2M has no effect



This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

pm25_calibration : Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pm25": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .