IKEA E2103
|Model
|E2103
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|TREDANSEN cellular blind
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), battery, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
It's recommend to first pair the included TRADFRI signal repeater in the room where you want to put the blinds. The blinds have shorter than usual range, so it is highly recommended to use the included signal repeater. Now press both buttons on the blind (next to battery lid) for 5 seconds until a white light between both buttons is turned on. The device is now awake and ready to pair for 2 minutes. After that pair the blind by holding the blind battery lid very close to the TRADFRI signal repeater until the white light is turned off (this should mean the pairing is successful).
End Position
The roller blind maximum extension can be set by moving the blind to the desired position and then double pressing the up or down button. To reset the end position so you can define a newer more extended end position, open the blind fully. Then double press the up or down button. You can now set the blind extension again.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.