# IKEA E2102

Model E2102 Vendor IKEA Description PRAKTLYSING cellular blind Exposes cover (state, position), battery, linkquality Picture

It's recommend to first pair the included TRADFRI signal repeater in the room where you want to put the blinds. Now press both buttons on the blind (next to battery lid) for 5 seconds until a white light between both buttons is turned on. The device is now awake and ready to pair for 2 minutes. After that pair the blind by holding the blind battery lid very close to the TRADFRI signal repeater until the white light is turned off (this should mean the pairing is successful).

# End Position

The roller blind maximum extension can be set by moving the blind to the desired position and then double pressing the up or down button. To reset the end position so you can define a newer more extended end position, open the blind fully. Then double press the up or down button. You can now set the blind extension again.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .