IKEA E2102

Model E2102 Vendor IKEA Description PRAKTLYSING cellular blind Exposes cover (state, position), identify, battery Picture

It's recommend to first pair the included TRADFRI signal repeater in the room where you want to put the blinds. Now press both buttons on the blind (next to battery lid) for 5 seconds until a white light between both buttons is turned on. The device is now awake and ready to pair for 2 minutes. After that pair the blind by holding the blind battery lid very close to the TRADFRI signal repeater until the white light is turned off (this should mean the pairing is successful).

The roller blind maximum extension can be set by moving the blind to the desired position and then double pressing the up or down button. To reset the end position so you can define a newer more extended end position, open the blind fully. Then double press the up or down button. You can now set the blind extension again.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .